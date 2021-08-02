Birth announcements for July 31/Aug. 1

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

Dominic Elian, son of Jasmine Hall and Tony Arroyo of Chatsworth, July 3.

Emersyn Blake, daughter of Addison Hasty and Dustin McAllister of Chatsworth, July 3.

Easton Tyler, son of Sabrina and Johnathon Zuccarini of Tunnel Hill, July 6.

Kamila Victoria, daughter of Kimberly Gonzalez and Adrian Berrospe of Dalton, July 7.

Emberlynn Jhazelle, daughter of Jasmine Folks and Mitchell Hill of Dalton, July 7.

Presleigh Isabel Kaye, daughter of Brittany and Trevor Perry of Tunnel Hill, July 7.

Marshall Tate, son of Jennie and Justin Hare of Dalton, July 8.

Jada Lou, daughter of Stephanie Hullender and Joshia Kenemore of Dalton, July 8.

Ezra Mateo, son of Scarlett Alvarado and Isaiah Gilreath of Dalton, July 8.

Journey Halo, daughter of Kassie and Joshua Cruz of Cisco, July 8.

Ozzy Joseph, son of Hailey Newton and Isaiah Deal of Chatsworth, July 8.

Merann James, daughter of Madison and Stephen Bridges of Cohutta, July 9.

Rayah Ann, daughter of Amber Lee of Dalton, July 9.

Glenn Fischer, son of Bailey and Tyler Kelso of Chatsworth, July 9.

Xander Blake, son of Desiree Stanleya and Levi Skiles of Chatsworth, July 9.

Gianna Joli, daughter of Elizabeth Ballesteros and Gustavo Montoya of Dalton, July 12.

Galvin, son of Nhu Nguyen and Long Dang of Dalton, July 12.

Oliver Liam, son of Megan and Justin Rewis of Chatsworth, July 12.

Sophia Grace, daughter of Katherine and Cristhian de Dios of Dalton, July 13.

Waylon Drake, son of Brianna Carter and Eric Eaker of Dalton, July 14.

Dakota Lee, son of Brianna Carter and Eric Eaker of Dalton, July 14.

Finley Sage, daughter of Holli and David Wagner of Dalton, July 14.

Benjamin Wayne, son of Ansley and Ben Taylor of Dalton, July 14.

Aliani, daughter of Anali and Juan Salaises of Chatsworth, July 14.

Jackson Finn, son of Kinze Ponders and Hunter Bruce of Rocky Face, July 15.

Everleigh Elaine, daughter of Xena and Jacob Elrod of Dalton, July 15.

Lakelynn Kate, daughter of Makenzie Eaten and Brett Nelms of Dalton, July 15.

Branson Wheeler, son of Cayla and Micah Baggett of Chatsworth, July 15.

