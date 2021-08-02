Birth announcements for July 31/Aug. 1

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Dominic Elian, son of Jasmine Hall and Tony Arroyo of Chatsworth, July 3.
• Emersyn Blake, daughter of Addison Hasty and Dustin McAllister of Chatsworth, July 3.
• Easton Tyler, son of Sabrina and Johnathon Zuccarini of Tunnel Hill, July 6.
• Kamila Victoria, daughter of Kimberly Gonzalez and Adrian Berrospe of Dalton, July 7.
• Emberlynn Jhazelle, daughter of Jasmine Folks and Mitchell Hill of Dalton, July 7.
• Presleigh Isabel Kaye, daughter of Brittany and Trevor Perry of Tunnel Hill, July 7.
• Marshall Tate, son of Jennie and Justin Hare of Dalton, July 8.
• Jada Lou, daughter of Stephanie Hullender and Joshia Kenemore of Dalton, July 8.
• Ezra Mateo, son of Scarlett Alvarado and Isaiah Gilreath of Dalton, July 8.
• Journey Halo, daughter of Kassie and Joshua Cruz of Cisco, July 8.
• Ozzy Joseph, son of Hailey Newton and Isaiah Deal of Chatsworth, July 8.
• Merann James, daughter of Madison and Stephen Bridges of Cohutta, July 9.
• Rayah Ann, daughter of Amber Lee of Dalton, July 9.
• Glenn Fischer, son of Bailey and Tyler Kelso of Chatsworth, July 9.
• Xander Blake, son of Desiree Stanleya and Levi Skiles of Chatsworth, July 9.
• Gianna Joli, daughter of Elizabeth Ballesteros and Gustavo Montoya of Dalton, July 12.
• Galvin, son of Nhu Nguyen and Long Dang of Dalton, July 12.
• Oliver Liam, son of Megan and Justin Rewis of Chatsworth, July 12.
• Sophia Grace, daughter of Katherine and Cristhian de Dios of Dalton, July 13.
• Waylon Drake, son of Brianna Carter and Eric Eaker of Dalton, July 14.
• Dakota Lee, son of Brianna Carter and Eric Eaker of Dalton, July 14.
• Finley Sage, daughter of Holli and David Wagner of Dalton, July 14.
• Benjamin Wayne, son of Ansley and Ben Taylor of Dalton, July 14.
• Aliani, daughter of Anali and Juan Salaises of Chatsworth, July 14.
• Jackson Finn, son of Kinze Ponders and Hunter Bruce of Rocky Face, July 15.
• Everleigh Elaine, daughter of Xena and Jacob Elrod of Dalton, July 15.
• Lakelynn Kate, daughter of Makenzie Eaten and Brett Nelms of Dalton, July 15.
• Branson Wheeler, son of Cayla and Micah Baggett of Chatsworth, July 15.
