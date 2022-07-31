Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Emyrson Bea, daughter of Breannah and Brandon Glenn of Chatsworth, July 9.
• Olivia Nicole, daughter of Ashley Gordon of Dalton, July 10.
• Mova Ammaline, daughter of Angel Baker and Nathanyl Crider of Chatsworth, July 11.
• Kaz’mir Lamont, son of Raven Mitchell and Keiandre Foster of Dalton, July 11.
• Mason Levi, son of Alicen Shook and Bradley Vance of Crandall, July 11.
• Alianna, daughter of Yuliana Ibarra and Luis Espinoza of Dalton, July 11.
• Elijah Grady, son of Brooke and Zack Bivens of Chatsworth, July 11.
• Jazlynn Mitchelle, daughter of Heather and Johnny Young of Dalton, July 12.
• Levi Rey, son of Lila and Octavio Romero of Rocky Face, July 12.
• Silas Lebron, son of Laney and Justin Walston of Cohutta, July 13.
• Ezra Levi, son of Montana Printup and William Hunter of Dalton, July 13.
• Maximiliano A., son of Blanca Sanchez and Alejandro Fraire of Chatsworth, July 13.
• Choyce Ceola, daughter of Mikayla Knight and Devyn Patterson of Dalton, July 13.
• Everleigh Kate, daughter of Katelyn Mahan and Cody Shook of Calhoun, July 14.
• Mary Evelyn, daughter of Sarah and Brice Baker of Calhoun, July 16.
• Mayland Everley, daughter or Hayley McKenzie and Steven Holmes of Chatsworth, July 16.
• Morgan Rhys, son of Meghan Saylors and Donald Dunn of Cohutta, July 16.
