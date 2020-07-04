Birth announcements for July 4

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Levi Michael, son of Morgan Rey and Grant Underwood of Calhoun, June 11.
• Josali Eva, daughter of Adelin and Joshua Ridley of Dalton, June 11.
• Isaac Cormina, son of Erika Cormina and Marti Coromina-Puig of Chatsworth, June 11.
• Briar Rose, daughter of Cassady and Jeremy Davis of Tunnel Hill, June 11.
• Kalipso Kendall, daughter of Winnifer Pierce and Adam McAtee of Chatsworth, June 12.
• Avalon Celeste, daughter of Tayla and Justin McKinney of Cohutta, June 13.
• BlakelyRhea Tessa-Brook, daughter of Marissa and Jacob Richards of Dalton, June 14.
• McCoy Ridge, son of Stephanie and Jaylon Pratt of Rocky Face, June 15.
• Paizley Marie, daughter of Jessica and Peter Duncan of Ringgold, June 15.
• Madison Annabeth, daughter of Hayley and Sam Dover of Dalton, June 15.
• Hezekiah, son of Armida Nunez Estrada and Manuel Estrada Rico of Dalton, June 15.
• Kynedie Laniece Grayen, daughter of Trinity Taylor of Resaca, June 16.
• Ryder Lee, son of Jessica and Jeremy Allen of Calhoun, June 16.
• Theodore Desmond, son of Leighann and Jordan Doss of Chatsworth, June 16.
• Abraham Lionel, son of Daisy Hurtado and Jose Fraire of Dalton, June 17.
• Genesis Ivy, daughter of Makayla and Brandon Green of Chatsworth, June 17.
