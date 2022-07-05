Birth announcements

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Levi Gael, son of Alejandra and Salvador Rodriguez of Chatsworth, June 20.

• Charlie Bear, son of Caitlyn and Corey Hawkins of Cohutta, June 20.

• Noah Rafeal, son of Maria Barrera and Ralph Vasquez of Chatsworth, June 20.

• Graylon Lanier, son of Madison Bowen and Steven Hall of Chatsworth, June 21.

• Marlene Viola, daughter of Jade Savage and Ian Swafford of Tunnel Hill, June 21.

• Sirenna Adriana, daughter of Yulene Garcia of Dalton, June 21.

• Kamil Alexiel, son of Gissell Mendez Soto and Marini Soto of Chatsworth, June 21.

• Addison Jade, daughter of Brittany and Jarison Crawl of Calhoun, June 22.

• Rayanna Lou, daughter of Cindy Lou Thomason and Charles Brandon Weldon of Chatsworth, June 22.

• Markus Jaymes, son of Chyenne Cochran and Thomas Parks of Chatsworth, June 22.

• William Julian, son of Keely and Colton Parker of Dalton, June 23.

• Gracie Elizabeth, daughter of Chasity Seabolt and Hunter Vess of Chatsworth, June 23.

• Johnathan Marston, son of Jada Jabr and Josh Brower of Rocky Face, June 23.

• Waylon James, son of Susan Cantrell and Aaron Sexton of Dalton, June 24.

• Matthew Shane, son of Kelly Ogle and Michael Hackney of Dalton, June 24.

• Harrison Morgan, son of Olivia and Cody Hamill of Cohutta, June 24.

• Marinette Samantha, daughter of Maria Porras and Jase Luis Martinez of Dalton, June 24.

• Ember Penelope, daughter of Tessa and David Grant of Resaca, June 24.

• Jaxon Dean, son of Madison Stacy and Jordan Smith of Dalton, June 25.

• Adeline Mae, daughter of Kayla Kendrick and Bryan Cochran of Crandall, June 25.

• Gianna Aurora, daughter of Yesenia and Arturo Cervantes of Dalton, June 25.

