Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Levi Gael, son of Alejandra and Salvador Rodriguez of Chatsworth, June 20.
• Charlie Bear, son of Caitlyn and Corey Hawkins of Cohutta, June 20.
• Noah Rafeal, son of Maria Barrera and Ralph Vasquez of Chatsworth, June 20.
• Graylon Lanier, son of Madison Bowen and Steven Hall of Chatsworth, June 21.
• Marlene Viola, daughter of Jade Savage and Ian Swafford of Tunnel Hill, June 21.
• Sirenna Adriana, daughter of Yulene Garcia of Dalton, June 21.
• Kamil Alexiel, son of Gissell Mendez Soto and Marini Soto of Chatsworth, June 21.
• Addison Jade, daughter of Brittany and Jarison Crawl of Calhoun, June 22.
• Rayanna Lou, daughter of Cindy Lou Thomason and Charles Brandon Weldon of Chatsworth, June 22.
• Markus Jaymes, son of Chyenne Cochran and Thomas Parks of Chatsworth, June 22.
• William Julian, son of Keely and Colton Parker of Dalton, June 23.
• Gracie Elizabeth, daughter of Chasity Seabolt and Hunter Vess of Chatsworth, June 23.
• Johnathan Marston, son of Jada Jabr and Josh Brower of Rocky Face, June 23.
• Waylon James, son of Susan Cantrell and Aaron Sexton of Dalton, June 24.
• Matthew Shane, son of Kelly Ogle and Michael Hackney of Dalton, June 24.
• Harrison Morgan, son of Olivia and Cody Hamill of Cohutta, June 24.
• Marinette Samantha, daughter of Maria Porras and Jase Luis Martinez of Dalton, June 24.
• Ember Penelope, daughter of Tessa and David Grant of Resaca, June 24.
• Jaxon Dean, son of Madison Stacy and Jordan Smith of Dalton, June 25.
• Adeline Mae, daughter of Kayla Kendrick and Bryan Cochran of Crandall, June 25.
• Gianna Aurora, daughter of Yesenia and Arturo Cervantes of Dalton, June 25.
