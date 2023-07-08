Birth announcements

Metro image

 Metro image

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Andres Jr., son of Vilma Cristina Perez Loarca and Andres Bautista Ramos of Chatsworth, June 19.

• Jacob Nile, son of Daisy Pintor and Nathan Summers of Dalton, June 20.

• Yeicob Daniel, son of Rosanna Pieter Tejeda and Yeudy Franjul Mendez Sena of Dalton, June 20.

• Gerson Aaaron, son of Qinverlyn Josselin Manueles Cruz of Dalton, June 20.

• Bryce Scout, son of Kiersten and Dylan Gazaway of Dalton, June 20.

• Isabella Alicia, daughter of Maricarmen Castillo and Tiger Mahoney of Dalton, June 21.

• Magnolia Paige, daughter of Lindsey Paige Chapman of Dalton, June 22.

• Luka Ezio, son of Edith Nunez and Randy Cruz of Dalton, June 22.

• Evelyn Naomi, daughter of Veronica Silva Calderon and Leonel Garcia Jacobo of Dalton, June 23.

• Aleia Jaretssi, daughter of Anakaren Beltran and Luys Fernando Rubio of Dalton, June 23.

• Liliana Elizabeth, daughter of Rachel and Miguel Gonzalez of Dalton, June 23.

• Sebastian Arrieta, son of Maribel Garcia Solis and Arturo Arrieta Juarez of Dalton, June 24.

• Karstyn Anthony, son of Katlyn Younes and Kayleb Green of Cohutta, June 24.

• Rowan James Jean, daughter of Whitney Ranea and Christopher Wayne Rosser of Chatsworth, June 26.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video