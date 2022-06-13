Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Noemi Giselle, daughter of Daisy and Daniel Perez of Chatsworth, May 25.
• Miles Callan, son of Jodi and Greg Wrenn of Dalton, May 25.
• Valerie Andrea, daughter of Vicky Perales and Ricardo Moreno of Dalton, May 25.
• Remington Corey Memphis, son of Samantha Rogan and Corey Maddox of Calhoun, May 26.
• Ivy Blake, daughter of Natalie Cline and Cameron Mills of Dalton, May 27.
• Victoria Kate, daughter of Rebecca Pacheco and Salvador Gonzalez of Dalton, May 27.
• Isaiah James, son of Selena Moses and Armando Padilla of Dalton, May 28.
• Kehlani, daughter of Savannah Silvers and Jorge Moreno of Chatsworth, May 30.
• Piper Greenly, daughter of Mercedez Haley and Jordan Pickard of Chatsworth, May 31.
• Keziah Zoe, daughter of Keyla and Carlos Reyes of Dalton, May 31.
• Hailen Annleigh Renesmee Grace, daughter of Sydney Gable of Chatsworth, May 31.
• Anabel, daughter of Adriana Salaises Hernandez and Huberto Hernandez of Dalton, May 31.
• Jazmine Milena, daughter of Abelina Pascual Juan and Franko Domingo Felipe of Dalton, June 1.
• Talia JoMarie, daughter of Catelynn Schroeder and Chris Smith of Rocky Face, June 1.
• Pablo Andres, son of Karol Tijerina of Dalton, June 2.
• Karter Roe, son of Hayley Campbell and Michael Dotts of Dalton, June 2.
• Harley James, daughter of Hilary Smith and Barry Campbell of Ringgold, June 2.
• Alicio Raul, son of Olga Bautista and Raul Arredondo of Dalton, June 3.
• Andrés Sebastian, son of Reyna and Raul Torres of Chatsworth, June 3.
• Santiago, son of Maria Sanchez and Rigoberto Huijon of Dalton, June 3.
• Leyla Jeronimo, son of Vidalina Perez Escalante and Braulio Ramirez of Dalton, June 4.
• Ellanni Guadalupe, daughter of Maria Moreno and Edibaldo Barrera of Cohutta, June 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.