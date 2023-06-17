Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Zael Gabriel, son of Montse Rangel and Jesus Rodriguez of Dalton, May 30.
• William Bennett, son of Hannah and Matt Harris of Dalton, May 31.
• David Reed, son of Tristan and Joshua Moses of Dalton, May 31.
• Kye Harlan, son of Kelsey Pittman and Kane Pendley of Cohutta, June 1.
• Salem Oliver, son of Willow Bright and Patrick Evans of Dalton, June 2.
• Aiden Junior, son of Bertilia Ortiz Perez and Elionias Solis Santizo of Dalton, June 2.
• Ashton Tyler, son of Kimberly Fite and Eric Harmon of Sugar Valley, June 3.
• Jack Daniel, son of Kimberly Fite and Eric Harmon of Sugar Valley, June 3.
• Renlee Ella, daughter of Kaitlyn Agan and Preston Ausmus of Dalton, June 3.
• Malachi Winston, son of Charity Kathleen and Winston Andrew Griffith of Ringgold, June 3.
• Theo Byron, son of Angel Baker and Nathanyl Crider of Dalton, June 3.
• Sawyer Axton, son of Emilee Bennett and Richard Phillips of Chatsworth, June 4.
