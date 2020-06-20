Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Jameson Dean, son of Audrey and Joe Davenport of Chatsworth, May 29.

• Malaki Wayne, son of Lisa and Anthony Rylee of Dalton, May 29.

• Aldan Adolfo, son of Maria Moreno and Jeffery Martinez of Dalton, May 29.

• Khadan Isaias, son of Maria Moreno and Jeffery Martinez of Dalton, May 29.

• Nevaeh Ann, daughter of Destiny Morten and Tyler Hefner of Dalton, June 1.

• Jaspur Saige Marie, daughter of Sarah Keith and TJ Clark of Dalton, June 2.

• Leathey Abryelle Maree, daughter of Ashley Godfrey and Shellie Shampo of Chatsworth, June 2.

• Max Emiliano, son of Latoya Bargo and Humberto Apodaca of Dalton, June 2.

• Charles James Dean, son of Andrina Long and Brian Roberts of Dalton, June 2.

• Alexandria Grace, daughter of Keisha Walls and Kristofer Alexander Teran of Dalton, June 2.

• Aurelia Zendaya Nova, daughter of Jazmine Marie Yanez-Martinez and Juan Clayton of Dalton, June 2.

• Leasi Kage, son of Angela Purkey and Isael Gutierrez of Dalton, June 2.

• Walker Truitt, son of Alexandria and Walker Rogers of LaFayette, June 3.

• Isaac Wade, son of Kaitey Ervin and Cody Hooper of Ringgold, June 3.

• Adam Mohsen, son of Ghada Ahmed Kamoun and Mohsen Elsayed Elkafrawy of Dalton, June 4.

• Sutton Eloise, daughter of Morgan and Chase Sanford of Chatsworth, June 4.

• Lola Giselle, daughter of Sandra Tapia and Jose Martinez of Dalton, June 4.

• Lainey Grace, daughter of Kristy and Chris Cloer of Chatsworth, June 4.

• Jak Warwick, son of Chelsea and Hank Ford of Dalton, June 4.

• Emma Brooklyn Grace, daughter of Shanna Bryant of Cohutta, June 6.

• Everly Grace, daughter of Daniela Martinez Rodriguez and Jorge Luis Moreira Gonzalez of Chatsworth, June 6.

• Daniel Dwayne, son of Brittney Temple and Isaac Thomas of Chatsworth, June 7.

• Williem Bear Jameson, son of Jessica and Aaron Jenkins of Chatsworth, June 9.

• Deklan Achilles, son of Kasha Callahan and Nathaniel Johnson of Dalton, June 9.

• Breck Reed, son of Kelsey and Tyler Wofford of Dalton, June 9.

• Giselle Sanchez, daughter of Lorena Simenez and Alvaro Sanchez of Dalton, June 9.

• Victoria Sanchez, daughter of Lorena Simenez and Alvaro Sanchez of Dalton, June 9.

• Thiago Lucas, son of Diana Ramirez-Carrillo and Karl Crane of Dalton, June 10.

• Loren Jayden, son of Ashley Parks and Loren Jones of Chatsworth, June 10.

• Belen, daughter of Blanca Azucena Nicolas Domingo and Juan Manuel Garcia Solis of Dalton, June 11.

