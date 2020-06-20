Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Jameson Dean, son of Audrey and Joe Davenport of Chatsworth, May 29.
• Malaki Wayne, son of Lisa and Anthony Rylee of Dalton, May 29.
• Aldan Adolfo, son of Maria Moreno and Jeffery Martinez of Dalton, May 29.
• Khadan Isaias, son of Maria Moreno and Jeffery Martinez of Dalton, May 29.
• Nevaeh Ann, daughter of Destiny Morten and Tyler Hefner of Dalton, June 1.
• Jaspur Saige Marie, daughter of Sarah Keith and TJ Clark of Dalton, June 2.
• Leathey Abryelle Maree, daughter of Ashley Godfrey and Shellie Shampo of Chatsworth, June 2.
• Max Emiliano, son of Latoya Bargo and Humberto Apodaca of Dalton, June 2.
• Charles James Dean, son of Andrina Long and Brian Roberts of Dalton, June 2.
• Alexandria Grace, daughter of Keisha Walls and Kristofer Alexander Teran of Dalton, June 2.
• Aurelia Zendaya Nova, daughter of Jazmine Marie Yanez-Martinez and Juan Clayton of Dalton, June 2.
• Leasi Kage, son of Angela Purkey and Isael Gutierrez of Dalton, June 2.
• Walker Truitt, son of Alexandria and Walker Rogers of LaFayette, June 3.
• Isaac Wade, son of Kaitey Ervin and Cody Hooper of Ringgold, June 3.
• Adam Mohsen, son of Ghada Ahmed Kamoun and Mohsen Elsayed Elkafrawy of Dalton, June 4.
• Sutton Eloise, daughter of Morgan and Chase Sanford of Chatsworth, June 4.
• Lola Giselle, daughter of Sandra Tapia and Jose Martinez of Dalton, June 4.
• Lainey Grace, daughter of Kristy and Chris Cloer of Chatsworth, June 4.
• Jak Warwick, son of Chelsea and Hank Ford of Dalton, June 4.
• Emma Brooklyn Grace, daughter of Shanna Bryant of Cohutta, June 6.
• Everly Grace, daughter of Daniela Martinez Rodriguez and Jorge Luis Moreira Gonzalez of Chatsworth, June 6.
• Daniel Dwayne, son of Brittney Temple and Isaac Thomas of Chatsworth, June 7.
• Williem Bear Jameson, son of Jessica and Aaron Jenkins of Chatsworth, June 9.
• Deklan Achilles, son of Kasha Callahan and Nathaniel Johnson of Dalton, June 9.
• Breck Reed, son of Kelsey and Tyler Wofford of Dalton, June 9.
• Giselle Sanchez, daughter of Lorena Simenez and Alvaro Sanchez of Dalton, June 9.
• Victoria Sanchez, daughter of Lorena Simenez and Alvaro Sanchez of Dalton, June 9.
• Thiago Lucas, son of Diana Ramirez-Carrillo and Karl Crane of Dalton, June 10.
• Loren Jayden, son of Ashley Parks and Loren Jones of Chatsworth, June 10.
• Belen, daughter of Blanca Azucena Nicolas Domingo and Juan Manuel Garcia Solis of Dalton, June 11.
