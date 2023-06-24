Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Camila, daughter of Wendy Gonzalez and Daniel Ortiz Muñoz of Dalton, June 2.
• Lane Rodney, son of Olivia and Hayden Lock of Dalton, June 5.
• Imani Lucia Shantell Marie, daughter of Jaiden Torres of Dalton, June 5.
• Arlo Nadiel, son of Tiffany Slaughter and Jose Martinez of Dalton, June 6.
• Iken, son of Stephanie Davalos and Edgar Hernandez of Dalton, June 6.
• Itzae Eloi, son of Vitalina Perez Jacinto and Martin Nolasco Perez of Dalton, June 6.
• Titus Thomas, son of Kaitlyn and Isaiah Morgan of LaFayette, June 6.
• Christian Manuel, son of Eulalia Lopez Raymundo and Jose Jacinto Manuel of Chatsworth, June 6.
• Isaiah, son of Carolina Pascual-Mateo and Juan Gonzalez-Tercero of Dalton, June 6.
• Kohen Tate, son of Tori Douglas and Marcus Dean of Chatsworth, June 7.
• Parker Garrison, son of Becca and Cory Allen of Dalton, June 7.
• Liam Ismael, son of Iris Trochez Rubio and Ismael Francisco Perez of Dalton, June 7.
• Lenora Aitana, daughter of Jennifer Ibanez and Ovidio Bautista of Dalton, June 7.
• Ezekiel Zavier, son of Melissa Cline of Dalton, June 7.
• Samson Joel, son of Karen Villafuerte and Aidan Crawley of Dalton, June 7.
• Genaro Francisco, son of Alexus and Genaro Adame of Dalton, June 8.
• Karter Wade, son of Ashley and Kurt Charles of Calhoun, June 9.
• Elijah James Walker, son of Brittany Gibson and James Ryan Walker of Chatsworth, June 9.
• Oaklyn Elaine, daughter of Ashlyn Spivy-Harris and Devlyn Scott Carrell of Chatsworth, June 9.
• Amenadiel Cody, son of Sarah Nightingale Seiber of Dalton, June 10.
• Mateo Antonio, son of Maria Torres and Gerardo Ramirez of Dalton, June 11.
