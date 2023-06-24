Birth announcements

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Camila, daughter of Wendy Gonzalez and Daniel Ortiz Muñoz of Dalton, June 2.

• Lane Rodney, son of Olivia and Hayden Lock of Dalton, June 5.

• Imani Lucia Shantell Marie, daughter of Jaiden Torres of Dalton, June 5.

• Arlo Nadiel, son of Tiffany Slaughter and Jose Martinez of Dalton, June 6.

• Iken, son of Stephanie Davalos and Edgar Hernandez of Dalton, June 6.

• Itzae Eloi, son of Vitalina Perez Jacinto and Martin Nolasco Perez of Dalton, June 6.

• Titus Thomas, son of Kaitlyn and Isaiah Morgan of LaFayette, June 6.

• Christian Manuel, son of Eulalia Lopez Raymundo and Jose Jacinto Manuel of Chatsworth, June 6.

• Isaiah, son of Carolina Pascual-Mateo and Juan Gonzalez-Tercero of Dalton, June 6.

• Kohen Tate, son of Tori Douglas and Marcus Dean of Chatsworth, June 7.

• Parker Garrison, son of Becca and Cory Allen of Dalton, June 7.

• Liam Ismael, son of Iris Trochez Rubio and Ismael Francisco Perez of Dalton, June 7.

• Lenora Aitana, daughter of Jennifer Ibanez and Ovidio Bautista of Dalton, June 7.

• Ezekiel Zavier, son of Melissa Cline of Dalton, June 7.

• Samson Joel, son of Karen Villafuerte and Aidan Crawley of Dalton, June 7.

• Genaro Francisco, son of Alexus and Genaro Adame of Dalton, June 8.

• Karter Wade, son of Ashley and Kurt Charles of Calhoun, June 9.

• Elijah James Walker, son of Brittany Gibson and James Ryan Walker of Chatsworth, June 9.

• Oaklyn Elaine, daughter of Ashlyn Spivy-Harris and Devlyn Scott Carrell of Chatsworth, June 9.

• Amenadiel Cody, son of Sarah Nightingale Seiber of Dalton, June 10.

• Mateo Antonio, son of Maria Torres and Gerardo Ramirez of Dalton, June 11.

