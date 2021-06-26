Birth announcements for June 26

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Waylon James, son of Sheena West of Chatsworth, May 31.

Isael Samuel, son of Maricela Garcia and Samuel Torres of Dalton, May 31.

Emberlee Rose, daughter of Tiffany Martin and Nathan Newport of Dalton, June 1.

Chijioke Willie, son of Shamida Clinton of Chattanooga, June 1.

Beckham Aaron, son of Emily and Rickey Daniel of Cohutta, June 1.

Eleanor Annice, daughter of Kendra Walston and Brian Strickland of Dalton, June 2.

Lucas Avery, son of Eimly Holcomb and Michael Brewer of Dalton, June 2.

Jose Antonio, son of Rosa and Jose Morales of Dalton, June 3.

Brnylee Marie, daughter of Amy Luense of Rydal, June 3.

Nora Austell Paige, daughter of Amanda Anderson and Timothy Force of Chatsworth, June 5.

Ali, son of Maria Lopez and Martin Cruz of Dalton, June 7.

Kaleb Luke, son of Amanda and Alex Keener of Chatsworth, June 7.

Juniper Quinn, daughter of Isabella Tavares and Jonathan Rosas of Dalton, June 8.

Saydi Jayne, daughter of Kayla and Tyler Suttles of Chatsworth, June 8.

John Luke, son of Savannah and Austen Nolan of Cohutta, June 8.

Gabriel Levi, son of Destinie Bennett of Chatsworth, June 10.

Nicolás Lee, son of Beatriz and Billy Willis of Dalton, June 10.

Emma Rose, daughter of Hailey and John Comstock of Chasworth, June 10.

Gabriel Alexander, son of Phyllis Teegarden and Jody Chapman of Dalton, June 10.

Daniel Ace, son of Rosmery Alvarez Leon and Mario Paez of Dalton, June 11.

