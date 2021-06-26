Birth announcements for June 26

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Waylon James, son of Sheena West of Chatsworth, May 31.
• Isael Samuel, son of Maricela Garcia and Samuel Torres of Dalton, May 31.
• Emberlee Rose, daughter of Tiffany Martin and Nathan Newport of Dalton, June 1.
• Chijioke Willie, son of Shamida Clinton of Chattanooga, June 1.
• Beckham Aaron, son of Emily and Rickey Daniel of Cohutta, June 1.
• Eleanor Annice, daughter of Kendra Walston and Brian Strickland of Dalton, June 2.
• Lucas Avery, son of Eimly Holcomb and Michael Brewer of Dalton, June 2.
• Jose Antonio, son of Rosa and Jose Morales of Dalton, June 3.
• Brnylee Marie, daughter of Amy Luense of Rydal, June 3.
• Nora Austell Paige, daughter of Amanda Anderson and Timothy Force of Chatsworth, June 5.
• Ali, son of Maria Lopez and Martin Cruz of Dalton, June 7.
• Kaleb Luke, son of Amanda and Alex Keener of Chatsworth, June 7.
• Juniper Quinn, daughter of Isabella Tavares and Jonathan Rosas of Dalton, June 8.
• Saydi Jayne, daughter of Kayla and Tyler Suttles of Chatsworth, June 8.
• John Luke, son of Savannah and Austen Nolan of Cohutta, June 8.
• Gabriel Levi, son of Destinie Bennett of Chatsworth, June 10.
• Nicolás Lee, son of Beatriz and Billy Willis of Dalton, June 10.
• Emma Rose, daughter of Hailey and John Comstock of Chasworth, June 10.
• Gabriel Alexander, son of Phyllis Teegarden and Jody Chapman of Dalton, June 10.
• Daniel Ace, son of Rosmery Alvarez Leon and Mario Paez of Dalton, June 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.