Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Max Amais, son of Jasmine Adame and Kevin Cortes of Chatsworth, June 6.
• Kevin Andres, son of Latoya Bargo and Humberto Apodaca of Dalton, June 7.
• Nikolas Abelardo, son of Patricia and Abelardo Aguilar of Dalton, June 8.
• Israel David, son of Jessica and Kevin Kirby of Dalton, June 8.
• Kali Rose, daughter of Shay and Justin Craig of Dalton, June 8.
• Bentlee Jaxson Kaine, son of Anastasia Fite and Cody Goins of Rocky Face, June 8.
• Jepp Mitchell, son of Kinley and Kenny Brown of Dalton, June 10.
• Jubilee Rose, daughter of Rebekah and Jacob Macias of Dalton, June 10.
• Lainey Opal, dauhgter of Hannah Russell and Jacob Gragg of Calhoun, June 11.
• Summer Rayne, daughter of Wynter Hayes and Dylan Phelps of Dalton, June 11.
• Morgan Liam, son of Megan and Alex Richardson of Rocky Face, June 13.
• Willow Joleigh, daughter of Erika and Kyle Thornton of LaFayette, June 13.
• Samara Arjumand, son of Nighat Purnima Kabir and Saba Al Salem of Rocky Face, June 13.
• Tahli Ryn, daughter of Kelsey and Matthew Cameron of Tunnel Hill, June 14.
• Beckett Maes, son of Kelsey and Matthew Cameron of Tunnel Hill, June 14.
• Easton Ray, son of Abigail Pittman and Kyler Daniel of Dalton, June 14.
• Samuel Santiago, son of Karina Lopez Valle and Artemio Lopez Martinez of Dalton, June 14.
• Georgia Steele, daughter of Lindsey and Tielor Johnson of Crandall, June 14.
• Luca Atlas, son of Savanna Triplett and Samson Owens of Dalton, June 15.
• Miles Christopher, son of Melanie Bennett and Austin Hall of Dalton, June 15.
• Korlee Faithlynn, daughter of Whitlee and Corey Lawless of Cohutta, June 16.
• Lukas James, son of Whitlee and Corey Lawless of Cohutta, June 16.
• Alora Kate Annaleigh, daughter of Kayla Rich and Alex Long of Chatsworth, June 16.
• Paris Valentina, daughter of Shawna Webb and Edgar Mejias of Dalton, June 16.
• Brianna, daughter of Betzay Valencia-Lopez and Giovanni Valencia of Dalton, June 16.
• Jasiel Luka, son of Marisol and Javier Flores of Dalton, June 17.
• Rayden Jack, son of Bailey and Hunter Pittman of Chatsworth, June 17.
• Elicia Carmen, daughter of Lizbet and Michael Davalos of Dalton, June 17.
• Callie Nicole, daughter of Jamie Meta and Jaime Real of Dalton, June 17.
