Birth announcements

Metro image

 Metro image

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Max Amais, son of Jasmine Adame and Kevin Cortes of Chatsworth, June 6.

• Kevin Andres, son of Latoya Bargo and Humberto Apodaca of Dalton, June 7.

• Nikolas Abelardo, son of Patricia and Abelardo Aguilar of Dalton, June 8.

• Israel David, son of Jessica and Kevin Kirby of Dalton, June 8.

• Kali Rose, daughter of Shay and Justin Craig of Dalton, June 8.

• Bentlee Jaxson Kaine, son of Anastasia Fite and Cody Goins of Rocky Face, June 8.

• Jepp Mitchell, son of Kinley and Kenny Brown of Dalton, June 10.

• Jubilee Rose, daughter of Rebekah and Jacob Macias of Dalton, June 10.

• Lainey Opal, dauhgter of Hannah Russell and Jacob Gragg of Calhoun, June 11.

• Summer Rayne, daughter of Wynter Hayes and Dylan Phelps of Dalton, June 11.

• Morgan Liam, son of Megan and Alex Richardson of Rocky Face, June 13.

• Willow Joleigh, daughter of Erika and Kyle Thornton of LaFayette, June 13.

• Samara Arjumand, son of Nighat Purnima Kabir and Saba Al Salem of Rocky Face, June 13.

• Tahli Ryn, daughter of Kelsey and Matthew Cameron of Tunnel Hill, June 14.

• Beckett Maes, son of Kelsey and Matthew Cameron of Tunnel Hill, June 14.

• Easton Ray, son of Abigail Pittman and Kyler Daniel of Dalton, June 14.

• Samuel Santiago, son of Karina Lopez Valle and Artemio Lopez Martinez of Dalton, June 14.

• Georgia Steele, daughter of Lindsey and Tielor Johnson of Crandall, June 14.

• Luca Atlas, son of Savanna Triplett and Samson Owens of Dalton, June 15.

• Miles Christopher, son of Melanie Bennett and Austin Hall of Dalton, June 15.

• Korlee Faithlynn, daughter of Whitlee and Corey Lawless of Cohutta, June 16.

• Lukas James, son of Whitlee and Corey Lawless of Cohutta, June 16.

• Alora Kate Annaleigh, daughter of Kayla Rich and Alex Long of Chatsworth, June 16.

• Paris Valentina, daughter of Shawna Webb and Edgar Mejias of Dalton, June 16.

• Brianna, daughter of Betzay Valencia-Lopez and Giovanni Valencia of Dalton, June 16.

• Jasiel Luka, son of Marisol and Javier Flores of Dalton, June 17.

• Rayden Jack, son of Bailey and Hunter Pittman of Chatsworth, June 17.

• Elicia Carmen, daughter of Lizbet and Michael Davalos of Dalton, June 17.

• Callie Nicole, daughter of Jamie Meta and Jaime Real of Dalton, June 17.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video