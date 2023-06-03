Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Samuel James, son of Brittany and Dakota Brands of Dalton, May 15.
• Josiah True, son of Brittney Thorn and Kevin Williams of Dalton, May 15.
• Emiliano Elian Navarro, son of Karen Villafuerte and Ernesto Navarro Diaz of Dalton, May 15.
• Willow James, daughter of Carla and Matt Borgen of Dalton, May 15.
• Khaza Ju’el, son of Parishya and Kelvin Ritman of Dalton, May 16.
• Ella Claire, daughter of Hope and Caleb Branson of Cohutta, May 16.
• Izael, son of Yaqueline Torres Perez and Jose Pimentel of Dalton, May 16.
• Ivan, son of Bertha Delfina Perez Morales and Ezequiel Adonias Gabriel Lopez of Dalton, May 17.
• Mauro Antonio, son of Jacqueline and Norberto Huerta of Dalton, May 17.
• Claire Rose, daughter of Olivia and Robert Andrew Beavers of Ringgold, May 17.
• Brianny, daughter of Zoila Perez and Jesus Pretzantzin of Chatsworth, May 18.
• Harlow Grey, daughter of Cindsey Taylor Decton and Marquis De’On O’Neal of Dalton, May 18.
• Brookelyn Kate Marie, daughter of Kaitlynne Taylor and Matthew Teasley of Dalton, May 19.
• Theodore Lucas, son of Destini and Cesar Romero of Chatsworth, May 19.
• Joel Manuel, son of Alma and Gonzalo Torres of Dalton, May 19.
• Delilah Rae, daughter of Madison Diane and Daniel Lee Sartin of Chatsworth, May 19.
• Idalia Imara, daughter of Maria Ramirez and Hector Vasquez of Dalton, May 20.
