Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Oliver Grant, son of Katie Redd and David Wall of Dalton, May 19.
• Tripp Jason, son of Gail and Clinton Witherow of Chatsworth, May 19.
• Elias, son of Maria Bautista Ramos and Elias Basilio Lopez Bautista of Dalton, May 19.
• Levi Foster, son of Courtney Lowery and Lester Yarber II of Cohutta, May 21.
• Cesar Isai, son of Ana Perez and Julio Cesar Gomez of Dalton, May 21.
• Anaya Asim, daughter of Maryam Javed and Asim Mumir of Cohutta, May 21.
• Luke Joseph, son of Sarah and Charles Jaume of Dalton, May 22.
• Sebastian Eliseo, son of Rosa Lopez and Fernando Gonzalez Gil of Dalton, May 22.
• Paola, daughter of Maria Barriga and Jorge Garcia of Dalton, May 23.
• Grady Lee, son of Sara Silvers and Justin Harrell of Chatsworth, May 23.
• Ellie Mae, daughter of Dena and Cody Holloway of Dalton, May 24.
• Willow Faye, daughter of Laura Stockstill and Charles Stanley of Dalton, May 26.
• Amica Shea, daughter of Bianca and Mitchell Rutledge of Dalton, May 26.
• Asher Drake, son of Cortney Paige Cochran and Ashton Drake Storey of Dalton, May 26.
• Akzel, son of Mara and Ernesto Ramirez, Jr. of Cohutta, May 26.
• Aldredo Medrano, son of Yvette Lopez and Alfredo Medrano of Dalton, May 26.
• Dawson Ray, son of Alexandra and Chase Duke of Cohutta, May 27.
• Mila Alissa Ann, daughter of Keshia and Matthew Gonzalez of Chatsworth, May 28.
• Asier Jacob, son of Nohemi and Yaser Gomez of Dalton, May 28.
• Josian Delvante, son of Myia Johnson and Vimqavious White of Dalton, May 28.
