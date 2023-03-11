Birth announcements

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Hazel Grace, daughter of Allison and Andrew Stanley of Resaca, Feb. 15.

• Hadlee Faith, daughter of Allison and Andrew Stanley of Resaca, Feb. 15.

• Ray Valentin, son of Lucia Rodriguez and Edgar Canal of Dalton, Feb. 16.

• Malik Gadiel, son of Fey Martinez and Adrian Ware of Dalton, Feb. 16.

• Grayson James, son of Kelsey Hubbard and Dylan Bennett of Ranger, Feb. 16.

• Elijah Pete, son of Christy and Hunter Mulkey of Plainville, Feb. 16.

• Oliver Luciano, son of Samantha and Christopher Greenwell of Rocky Face, Feb. 18.

• Aniyah Ashaé, daughter of Bre Curtis and Matthew Mitchell of Dalton, Feb. 19.

• Mila Michelle, daughter of Briana Wellborn and Jhovanny Cruz of Dalton, Feb. 20.

• Hudson Wayne, son of Susie Canup and Hunter Cruse of Dalton, Feb. 20.

• Reginae Atlanna, daughter of Summer Taylor and William Lang of Dalton, Feb. 21.

• Antonio Adrian, son of Matia Velasquez Vargas and Antonio Paiz Bernabé of Dalton, Feb. 22.

• Jocabed Yesenia, daughter of Yesinia Bernabé Perez and Gaspar Ramirez Jacinto of Dalton, Feb. 22.

• Juilan, son of Laura Yessi Sandoval and Cesar Gonzales of Dalton, Feb. 22.

• Ledgar Lee, son of Jocelyn Griggs and Austin Owen of Chatsworth, Feb. 23.

• Lincoln Bo, son of Caitlin Warren and Cody Gregory of Dalton, Feb. 23.

• Eden Layne, daughter of Caylee and Nick Carnes of Dalton, Feb. 23.

• Katalina Alany, daughter of Karina Ayala and Alan Orellana of Dalton, Feb. 23.

• Adeline Joy, daughter of Samantha and Drew Bragg of Tunnel Hill, Feb. 24.

