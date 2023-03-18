Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Nevaeh Faith Elaine, daughter of Britney Brown and Dakota Lawson of Dalton, Feb. 25.
• Brandon Aiden Lee, son of Ashley and Brandon Silvers of Cohutta, Feb. 27.
• Martin, son of Marisol Martinez and Martin Rodriguez of Dalton, Feb. 27.
• Brazlee Mae Adele, daughter of Krystyna Foster and Braden Blevins of Dalton, Feb. 27.
• Bo Allen, son of Destini Blair and Blake Bryson of Dalton, Feb. 28.
• Steston Reid, son of Bridgett and Johnathan Patton of Chatsworth, Feb. 28.
• Muhammad Umer, son of Hajva and Mohammad Ali of Dalton, March 1.
• Lennon Alaine, daughter of Leslie Lane and Roger Johnson of Dalton, March 1.
• Wyatt, son of Kaeley and Timothy Sanford Jr. of Chatsworth, March 2.
• Grainger Luke, son of Amelia Goforth and Colten Jackson of Dalton, March 3.
• Aziel, son of Karina Martell and Enrique Mendez of Dalton, March 3.
• Nash Slate, son of Chelsea and Christopher Adams of Chatsworth, March 3.
• Allison Estefania, daughter of Jasmine Villalobos and Juan Ochoa Mojica of Cleveland, Tennessee, March 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.