Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Nevaeh Faith Elaine, daughter of Britney Brown and Dakota Lawson of Dalton, Feb. 25.

• Brandon Aiden Lee, son of Ashley and Brandon Silvers of Cohutta, Feb. 27.

• Martin, son of Marisol Martinez and Martin Rodriguez of Dalton, Feb. 27.

• Brazlee Mae Adele, daughter of Krystyna Foster and Braden Blevins of Dalton, Feb. 27.

• Bo Allen, son of Destini Blair and Blake Bryson of Dalton, Feb. 28.

• Steston Reid, son of Bridgett and Johnathan Patton of Chatsworth, Feb. 28.

• Muhammad Umer, son of Hajva and Mohammad Ali of Dalton, March 1.

• Lennon Alaine, daughter of Leslie Lane and Roger Johnson of Dalton, March 1.

• Wyatt, son of Kaeley and Timothy Sanford Jr. of Chatsworth, March 2.

• Grainger Luke, son of Amelia Goforth and Colten Jackson of Dalton, March 3.

• Aziel, son of Karina Martell and Enrique Mendez of Dalton, March 3.

• Nash Slate, son of Chelsea and Christopher Adams of Chatsworth, March 3.

• Allison Estefania, daughter of Jasmine Villalobos and Juan Ochoa Mojica of Cleveland, Tennessee, March 5.

