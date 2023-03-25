Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Stetson Reid, son of Bridgett and Johnathan Patton of Chatsworth, Feb. 28.
• Ailen Yamileth, daughter of Ainalia Perez and Mario Bautista Tercero of Dalton, March 4.
• Arlo Aaron, son of Cheyenne and Justin Dunham of Dalton, March 6.
• Macie Jo, daughter of Hannah and Jacob Raburn of LaFayette, March 6.
• Alexander, son of Monserrat Huitanda and Jonathan Berrera of Dalton, March 6.
• Ezra, son of Virgina Sanchez and Estevan Broome of Dalton, March 7.
• Jai Tripp, son of Kendra Branson and Austin Hunter of Dalton, March 7.
• Alayna, daughter of Cindy and Javier Ferreira of Tunnel Hill, March 7.
• Hadley Marie, daughter of Alexis and Blake Smith of Resaca, March 7.
• Ivan Cole Lee, son of Sheena and James Baker of Dalton, March 8.
• Axel, son of Sandy Perez and Edrain Robles of Calhoun, March 8.
• Kalon Michael Lee, son of Keshi Jackson and Tommy Jarvis of Dalton,March 8.
• Miles Alexander, son of Susan Baker and Lamar Young of Chatsworth, March 8.
• Karter Blake, son of Maegan and Tyler Miller of Dalton, March 9.
• Gavin Elijah Allen, son of Breanna Mays and Justin Webb of Tunnel Hill, March 10.
• Mateo, son of Maria Lopez Garcia and Ismael Garcia Hinojosa of Dalton, March 10.
• Nereyda, daughter of Fanny Montufar and Herwin Martinez of Dalton, March 10.
• Sara Isabell, daughter of Glennis Mendez Perez and Esdras Hernandez Macario of Dalton, March 10.
• Aaliyah Teeresa, daughter of Ruby Cruz and Jonathan Cruz-Torres of Dalton, March 12.
