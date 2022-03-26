Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Ruby Willow, daughter of Mika Best and Hunter McDowell of Dalton, Feb. 20.
• Natalia Carolina, daughter of Ericka Espinoza and Henry Torres of Dalton, Feb. 21.
• Elizabeth Zoe, daughter of Maria and Charles Reaves of Dalton, Feb. 21.
• Emilee Azul, daughter of Estefania and Miguel Jacobo of Dalton, Feb. 21.
• Mason Edward, son of Candice and Thomas Russell of Tunnel Hill, Feb. 21.
• Porter Lane, son of Hannah and Taylor Swilling of Dalton, Feb. 22.
• Olivia Grace, daughter of Jessica Gonzalez and Justin Manis of Dalton, Feb. 22.
• Blair Scott, daughter of Leila and Hayden Phipps of Dalton, Feb. 22.
• Lillian Lucille, daughter of Ashlee and Bradley Stanley of Chatsworth, Feb. 22.
• Elizabeth Arya, daughter of Elizabeth Sánchez Serrano and Carlos Alba Sánchez of Dalton, Feb. 23.
• Easton James, daughter of Destiny Martin of Dalton, Feb. 24.
• Hudson Lee, son of Savannah and Zac Coquerille of Chatsworth, Feb. 24.
• Skylan Danielle, daughter of Sydni Mason and Jaiden Songer of Dalton, Feb. 25.
• Levi, son of Margarita and Marlyn Valenzuela Ornelas of Dalton, Feb. 25.
• Annie Lin, daughter of Maggie and Cameron Cantrell of Rocky Face, Feb. 25.
• Daniana, daughter of Gloria Tapis of Dalton, Feb. 25.
• Lily Rose, daughter of Brittany and Carl Parker of Cohutta, Feb. 26.
• Ella Grace, daughter of Christina and Christopher Mulkey of Calhoun, Feb. 28.
• Lucas Stetson, son of Nicole Jackson and Anthony Higgins of Chatsworth, Feb. 28.
• Audrey Noelle, daughter of Kristy and Chris Cloer of Chatsworth, Feb. 28.
• Chandler Lee, son of Summer Bramblett and Robert Young of Dalton, March 1.
• Brayden Chase, son of Faith Clem and Bradley Sherwood of Dalton, March 2.
• Oliver, son of Cindy Valdez and Luis Sanchez of Lilburn, March 2.
• Ubence Daniel, son of Elizabeth Santos Quintanilla and Noel Jolon of Dalton, March 2.
• Zhara Rose, daughter of Stacie Hayworth and Marvin Buttrum of Chatsworth, March 3.
• Grayson Cade, son of Heather and Codey Hill of Ellijay, March 3.
• Gracie Mae Dawn, daughter of Julie and Christian Pate of Dalton, March 5.
• Amelia Grace, daughter of Karsen and AJ Hooper of Dalton, March 6.
• Dee Andrew Derrick Alexander, son of Poisha Teems of Menlo, March 7.
• Juniper Wren, daughter of Brittany Ingle-Rector and Jacob Rector of Chatsworth, March 7.
• Solomon Harvey, son of Samantha and Shane Franks of Dalton, March 7.
• Jaci Nichole, daughter of Brittany Davenport and Jacob Jewet of Dalton, March 8.
• Barrett Clark, son of Taya and Billy Hewitt of Tunnel Hill, March 8.
• Declan James, son of Alli Young of Dalton, March 8.
