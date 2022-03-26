Birth announcements

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Ruby Willow, daughter of Mika Best and Hunter McDowell of Dalton, Feb. 20.

• Natalia Carolina, daughter of Ericka Espinoza and Henry Torres of Dalton, Feb. 21.

• Elizabeth Zoe, daughter of Maria and Charles Reaves of Dalton, Feb. 21.

• Emilee Azul, daughter of Estefania and Miguel Jacobo of Dalton, Feb. 21.

• Mason Edward, son of Candice and Thomas Russell of Tunnel Hill, Feb. 21.

• Porter Lane, son of Hannah and Taylor Swilling of Dalton, Feb. 22.

• Olivia Grace, daughter of Jessica Gonzalez and Justin Manis of Dalton, Feb. 22.

• Blair Scott, daughter of Leila and Hayden Phipps of Dalton, Feb. 22.

• Lillian Lucille, daughter of Ashlee and Bradley Stanley of Chatsworth, Feb. 22.

• Elizabeth Arya, daughter of Elizabeth Sánchez Serrano and Carlos Alba Sánchez of Dalton, Feb. 23.

• Easton James, daughter of Destiny Martin of Dalton, Feb. 24.

• Hudson Lee, son of Savannah and Zac Coquerille of Chatsworth, Feb. 24.

• Skylan Danielle, daughter of Sydni Mason and Jaiden Songer of Dalton, Feb. 25.

• Levi, son of Margarita and Marlyn Valenzuela Ornelas of Dalton, Feb. 25.

• Annie Lin, daughter of Maggie and Cameron Cantrell of Rocky Face, Feb. 25.

• Daniana, daughter of Gloria Tapis of Dalton, Feb. 25.

• Lily Rose, daughter of Brittany and Carl Parker of Cohutta, Feb. 26.

• Ella Grace, daughter of Christina and Christopher Mulkey of Calhoun, Feb. 28.

• Lucas Stetson, son of Nicole Jackson and Anthony Higgins of Chatsworth, Feb. 28.

• Audrey Noelle, daughter of Kristy and Chris Cloer of Chatsworth, Feb. 28.

• Chandler Lee, son of Summer Bramblett and Robert Young of Dalton, March 1.

• Brayden Chase, son of Faith Clem and Bradley Sherwood of Dalton, March 2.

• Oliver, son of Cindy Valdez and Luis Sanchez of Lilburn, March 2.

• Ubence Daniel, son of Elizabeth Santos Quintanilla and Noel Jolon of Dalton, March 2.

• Zhara Rose, daughter of Stacie Hayworth and Marvin Buttrum of Chatsworth, March 3.

• Grayson Cade, son of Heather and Codey Hill of Ellijay, March 3.

• Gracie Mae Dawn, daughter of Julie and Christian Pate of Dalton, March 5.

• Amelia Grace, daughter of Karsen and AJ Hooper of Dalton, March 6.

• Dee Andrew Derrick Alexander, son of Poisha Teems of Menlo, March 7.

• Juniper Wren, daughter of Brittany Ingle-Rector and Jacob Rector of Chatsworth, March 7.

• Solomon Harvey, son of Samantha and Shane Franks of Dalton, March 7.

• Jaci Nichole, daughter of Brittany Davenport and Jacob Jewet of Dalton, March 8.

• Barrett Clark, son of Taya and Billy Hewitt of Tunnel Hill, March 8.

• Declan James, son of Alli Young of Dalton, March 8.

