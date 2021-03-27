Birth announcements for March 27-28

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Yaretzi Ana, daughter of Lucila Lotiffhs and Luis Gonzalez of Dalton, March 8.
• Vianney, daughter of Aillee Rangel and Esteban Villegas of Dalton, March 8.
• Addison Grace, daughter of Natasha Taylor and Steven Clark of Dalton, March 8.
• Nicholas Alexander Owen, son of Jennifer and Vincent Ingle of Chatsworth, March 8.
• Rosalia, daughter of Marchisol Marchtinez and Marchtin Rodriguez of Dalton, March 8.
• Benjamin Fermin, son of Arminda Tomas and Marchco Zamora of Dalton, March 8.
• Arlanny Yazmin, daughter of Deisy Herrera and Carlos Franco of Chatsworth, March 9.
• Leila Jasmine, daughter of Shereen and Brad Ogle of Rocky Face, March 9.
• Aurora Ruby, daughter of Marchisol Cruz and Edgar Garcia of Dalton, March 9.
• Theron Apollo, son of Briana McClure and Kurtis Parks of Ellijay, March 10.
• Owen Fisher, son of Courtney and Ryan Quarles of Chatsworth, March 11.
• Kade Aarian, son of Sasha and Thad Caldwell of Chatsworth, March 11.
• Jameson Ace, son of Jasmine Harris and Peyton Childers of Dalton, March 11.
• Adrian Alexander, son of Amber Bronson and Ramon Negrete Ramirez of Dalton, March 11.
• Erik Andres, son of Michelle Ramirez and Erik Flores of Dalton, March 12.
• Aaron Nicolas, son of Adelaida Pimentel and Andres Garcia of Dalton, March 12.
• Lusion Ricardo, son of Jazleene Garcia and Eric Janchez of Dalton, March 13.
• Amelia Juleeanne, daughter of Megan Self and Jacob Holmes of Dalton, March 13.
• Anna Valeria, daughter of Marchtha Mendiola and Edgar Cabrera of Dalton, March 13.
• Dylan Alexander, son of Lizeth Buitrago and Rafael Romero of Dalton, March 13.
• Evelynn Rae, daughter of Gwendolyn and Austin Gossett of Tunnel Hill, March 15.
• Madilynn Anne, daughter of Peyton and Wesley Long of Chatsworth, March 15.
• Sean Jameson, son of Jessica and Sean Metcalf of Dalton, March 16.
• Weston Blaine, son of Courtney Rakes and James Smith of Chatsworth, March 16.
• Jade Luna, daughter of Neyda and Eliseo Nuñez of Dalton, March 16.
• Rayyan Iqbal, son of Rabia Ullah and Umar Sheikh of Dalton, March 17.
• Case Lane, son of Jordan and Allan Johnston of Taylorsville, March 17.
• Blair Delane, daughter of Amber and Brandon McBee of Calhoun, March 17.
• Alianee, daughter of Regina Pacheco and Jonathan Sanchez of Dalton, March 18.
• Noe Anthony, son of Kimberly Landaverde and Brian Santos of Dalton, March 18.
• Skarlett Harleen, daughter of Briana Galaviz and Joseph Jackson of Dalton, March 18.
• Riley Kase, son of Destiny Lumpkin of Dalton, March 19.
• Jarrett Dewayne, son of Amber Hayes and Robert Battles of Chatsworth, March 19.
• Alaric Arian, son of Lesly Garcia Ponce of Rocky Face, March 21.
