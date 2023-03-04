Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Sheppard Alexander, son of Daly and Silas Ledford of Dalton, Feb. 10.
• Ryder Jay, son of Sarah Henderson and Robert Revis of Chatsworth, Feb. 10.
• Oliver Ray, son of Haylee Patterson and Gabriel Coker of Dalton, Feb. 10.
• Harrison Lee, son of Elizabeth Seal of Crandall, Feb. 11.
• Stella Reece, daughter of Presley and Ryan Ray of Ringgold, Feb. 13.
• Charles Adam, son of Kelly Rogers and Jeffrey Garner of Dalton, Feb. 13.
• Kailynn Aileen, daughter of Kelly Rogers and Jeffrey Garner of Dalton, Feb. 13.
• Demetris Eli, son of Priscila Pimentel and Demetrius Brooks of Dalton, Feb. 13.
• David, son of Mariela Valles Fernández and Martin Vega Perez of Dalton, Feb. 14.
• Charlie Jack, son of Britney and Scottie Hall of Rocky Face, Feb. 14.
• Amina Louise, daughter of Bailey Pitner of Rocky Face, Feb. 14.
• Alandra Valentina, daughter of Isabel and Efren Lopez of Dalton, Feb. 14.
• Evelynn Mackial Rayne, daughter of Julie Burgess and Roper Densmore of Tunnel Hill, Feb. 14.
• Brentlee Harper, daughter of Joy and Zachary James of Calhoun, Feb. 15.
• Kruz Gabriel, son of Dessie Jones and Jabron Magána of Dalton, Feb. 15.
• Anniston Leigh, daughter of Lauren Waldrop and Stephen Ross of Chatsworth, Feb. 15.
