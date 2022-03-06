Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Josiah Eloy, son of Cinthia and Jose Ortiz Jr. of Dalton, Feb. 4.
• Jeremiah Eloy, son of Cinthia and Jose Ortiz Jr. of Dalton, Feb. 4.
• Hayden Sawyer, son of Sarah and John Bunch of Ringgold, Feb. 4.
• Camdyn Porter, son of Courtney and Franklin Watson of Dalton, Feb. 4.
• Malikai Reid, son of Rianna and Jacob Arthur of Dalton, Feb. 4.
• Isaac, son of Sandra Carrillo of Dalton, Feb. 4.
• Isabella Imanni, daughter of Michelle Hernandez of Dalton, Feb. 4.
• Julian, son of Yanet Hernandez and Ivan Guerrero of Dalton, Feb. 5.
• Hunter Cove, son of Taylor League and Colby Boring of Chatsworth, Feb. 5.
• Clyde Daniel, son of Kimberly Navarro and Charles Conner of Dalton, Feb. 7.
• Maya Anahi, daughter of Jenifer and Santos Hernandez of Calhoun, Feb. 7.
• Leo Jay, daughter of Ana and Rolando Altamirano of Dalton, Feb. 8.
• Weston Jay, son of Casey and Ron DeBruine of LaFayette, Feb. 8.
• Oakley June, daughter of Shelby Walker and Branson Strickland of Crandall, Feb. 9.
• Olyvia Martilia Leigh, daughter of Kaysie Rhymer of Dalton, Feb. 9.
• Daisy Mae, daughter of Madison Cherry and Johnathan Norris of Dalton, Feb. 9.
• Juniper Harlowe, daughter of Samantha and William Brooks of Dalton, Feb. 9.
• Chelsea, daughter of Mavel Rodriguez and Luis Medina of Dalton, Feb. 10.
• Danzo Nathaniel, son of Kayla Hernadez and Darien Allen of Dalton, Feb. 10.
• Angel, son of Amanda Santos and Sergio Pena of Dalton, Feb. 14.
• Delilah Sueann, daughter of Kaitlyn Witt and James Campos of Dalton, Feb. 14.
• Noa Grace, daughter of Cari and Matthew Kile of Dalton, Feb. 14.
• Emilio Jesus, son of Maria and Jose Rangel of Dalton, Feb. 14.
• Nicolas Alexander, son of Leona and Jamie Welch of Chatsworth, Feb. 14.
• Luke Grayson, son of Leona and Jamie Welch of Chatsworth, Feb. 14.
• Hudson Allen, son of Emily and Luke Hensley of Sugar Valley, Feb. 14.
• Reagan Grace, daughter of Ivey and Micael Caldwell Jr. of Dalton, Feb. 14.
• Daniel Aaron, son of Heidy Ramos and Elias Bautista Raymundo of Dalton, Feb. 15.
• Tegan Elizabeth, daughter of Kelsea and Jon Michael Grant of Chatsworth, Feb. 15.
• Kehlani Cove, daughter of Ruby Stout and Ry-Isheon Stidmon of Dalton, Feb. 15.
• Kaiya Che’ree, daughter of Andrea Pritchett of Chatsworth, Feb. 16.
• Lela Vallie, daughter of Amber and Casey Hope of Chatsworth, Feb. 16.
• Desean Isaiah Omari, son of Andrea Garcia Valdez and Tiquez Sams of Dalton, Feb. 17.
• Santiago, son of Sandra Aquilar and Everardo Espino of Dalton, Feb. 17.
• Declan Benjamin, son of Krystal and Dustin Dyer of Dalton, Feb. 17.
• Quill Alan, son of Ashley Carson and Evan Bunch of Dalton, Feb. 18.
• Elina Noemy, daughter of Jessica Vera and David Alejandro of Dalton, Feb. 18.
• Ettalen James, daughter of Christina and James Howell of Chatsworth, Feb. 18.
