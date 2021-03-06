Birth announcements for March 6

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Wyatt Brooks, son of Whitney Carroll of Ringgold, Feb. 14.

Logan Hamilton, son of Jessica and Peter Miller of Cohutta, Feb. 14.

Lucas Allen, son of Jessica and Peter Miller of Cohutta, Feb. 14.

DavenLeigh Kyra Jo, daughter of Jimmy Maggi of Dalton, Feb. 15.

Lucas Archer, son of Kali Ratcliff and Christopher Babcock of LaFayette, Feb. 16.

Samir Haider, son of Ujala and Imran Sheikh of Dalton, Feb. 16.

Xayvion Matteo, son of Pavlina Delgado and Erick Hernandez Cardoza of Dalton, Feb. 16.

Paisley Marie, daughter of Hannah Jonas and Emier Bowman of Dalton, Feb. 17.

Aiden Edward, son of Martha and Christopher Henson of Dalton, Feb. 17.

Gianna Noel, daughter of Cristina Perez of Dalton, Feb. 18.

Mateo Valentin, son of Olga Bravo Estrada and Juan Prado Espinoza of Dalton, Feb. 18.

Emerald Rose, daughter of Lydia and Alexis Solorzano of Chatsworth, Feb. 19.

Randi Erika, daughter of Joanna and Jason Wantland of Chatsworth, Feb. 19.

Ximena Juliette, daughter of Guadalupe and Alexander Pineda of Dalton, Feb. 20.

Abdullah Sajid, son of Zakia Mazhar and Sajid Iqbal of Dalton, Feb. 22.

