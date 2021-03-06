Birth announcements for March 6

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Wyatt Brooks, son of Whitney Carroll of Ringgold, Feb. 14.
• Logan Hamilton, son of Jessica and Peter Miller of Cohutta, Feb. 14.
• Lucas Allen, son of Jessica and Peter Miller of Cohutta, Feb. 14.
• DavenLeigh Kyra Jo, daughter of Jimmy Maggi of Dalton, Feb. 15.
• Lucas Archer, son of Kali Ratcliff and Christopher Babcock of LaFayette, Feb. 16.
• Samir Haider, son of Ujala and Imran Sheikh of Dalton, Feb. 16.
• Xayvion Matteo, son of Pavlina Delgado and Erick Hernandez Cardoza of Dalton, Feb. 16.
• Paisley Marie, daughter of Hannah Jonas and Emier Bowman of Dalton, Feb. 17.
• Aiden Edward, son of Martha and Christopher Henson of Dalton, Feb. 17.
• Gianna Noel, daughter of Cristina Perez of Dalton, Feb. 18.
• Mateo Valentin, son of Olga Bravo Estrada and Juan Prado Espinoza of Dalton, Feb. 18.
• Emerald Rose, daughter of Lydia and Alexis Solorzano of Chatsworth, Feb. 19.
• Randi Erika, daughter of Joanna and Jason Wantland of Chatsworth, Feb. 19.
• Ximena Juliette, daughter of Guadalupe and Alexander Pineda of Dalton, Feb. 20.
• Abdullah Sajid, son of Zakia Mazhar and Sajid Iqbal of Dalton, Feb. 22.
