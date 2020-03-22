Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Selah Elease, daughter of April and Daniel Phelan of Ringgold, Feb. 26.

• Adrian Alexander, son of Norma Mendoza and Alejandro Soria of Chatsworth, Feb. 26.

• Brooks William, son of Kara and Luke Bearden of Dalton, Feb. 27.

• Judson Matthew, son of Tiffany and Jonathon Burns of Dalton, Feb. 28.

• Landreigh Pristine, daughter of Katlyn Godfrey and Tristian Seigler of Dalton, Feb. 28.

• Luna Liliana, daughter of Miriam Guerrero Orocio and Santos Perez of Dalton, March 1.

• Emmett Lee, son of Brittany Denton and Spencer Hall of Chatsworth, March 2.

• Stephen Daniel, son of Stephanie and Daniel Walters of Rock Spring, March 2.

• Seren Zuri, daughter of Season and Jose Flores of Calhoun, March 2.

• Jackson Peter, son of Alicia and Bret Perkins of Dalton, March 3.

• Victoria Desantiago, daughter of Eden Vanessa Garcia and Alvaro Desantiago of Dalton, March 4.

• Elias Mateo, son of Karen Villafuerte and Ernesto Navarro Diaz of Dalton, March 4.

• K'renn, son of Heaven Dodson and Charles Marsh of Dalton, March 4.

• Eleanora Josephine, daughter of Lindsay and Zachary Lane of Ringgold, March 5.

• Juliette, daughter of Lorena Santiago and Jorge Ortiz of Dalton, March 5.

• Jaxon Ledge, son of Candace and Andre Willis of Cohutta, March 5.

• Natalie Gray, daughter of Sarah and Doug Wilson of Ringgold, March 6.

• Zelley Opal Isabel, daughter of Lesley and Wesley Herndon of Dalton, March 6.

• Kava Bodhi, son of Shannon and Devin Curtis of Summerville, March 6.

• Liam Perez, son of Katie Villanueva and Xavier Perez of Dalton, March 6.

• Braxton Shane Grant, son of Katherine Watson and Noah Whaley of Chatsworth, March 6.

• Emma Kate, daughter of Sarah and Cory Johnston of Chatsworth, March 7.

• Ella Grace, daughter of Sarah and Cory Johnston of Chatsworth, March 7.

• Jaxson James, son of Dena and James Cross of Tunnel Hill, March 8.

• Caroline Rose, daughter of Brittany and Chris Owens of Cohutta, March 8.

• Aziel Mauricio, son of Jennifer and Alex Matute of Dalton, March 8.

• Jaxon Cade, son of Jayla Mulkey and Gabriel Watson of Dalton, March 9.

• Jonathan James, son of Keila Sanchez and Zachary Mitchell of Chatsworth, March 9.

• Milan Ricardo, son of Cesarina Castilio Batista and Trejo Martinez of Dalton, March 9.

• Kinslee Rhea, daughter of Donna Perry and Allen Flood of Chatsworth, March 9.

• Elizabeth Marie, daughter of Amy Hamrick and Daniel Watkins of Dalton, March 9.

• Alexzander, son of Berenice and Angel Rodriguez of Dalton, March 9.

• Camila Alessandra, daughter of Flor and Jeronimo Arrendondo of Dalton, March 9.

• Daniela Adeline, daughter of Melchora Francisco Pascual and Pascual Loarca of Dalton, March 9.

• Anastasia Madalynn Joyce, daughter of Shelby and Tucker Burns of Tunnel Hill, March 10.

• James McLeod, son of Lindsey and Westly Coker of Dalton, March 10.

