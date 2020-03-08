Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Anderson Levi, son of Ana and Juan Melgar of Dalton, Feb. 13.
• Kenzie Auburn, daughter of Summer and Johnathan Cole of Dalton , Feb. 13.
• Mason Reid, son of Kaley Hill and Josh McCraven of Dalton, Feb. 13.
• Henry Eli Greyson, son of Aaliyah Bonds and Henry Paul Myers of Dalton, Feb. 16.
• Serena Grace, daughter of Gita and Benjamin Harden of Dalton, Feb. 17.
• Barrett Morgan, son of Jessica and John Kiser of Chatsworth, Feb. 17.
• Ezra, son of Ruby Jalamilio and Hugo Pedroza of Dalton, Feb. 17.
• Liam Anthony, son of Lucia Moreno and Barry Hernandez of Dalton, Feb. 18.
• Rhett Hudson, son of Ashley and Mark Raburn of Dalton, Feb. 19.
• Harper Leanne, daughter of Jennifer and Ethan Smith of Chatsworth, Feb. 20.
• Camila, daughter of Joanne Casas and John Frank Rojo of Dalton, Feb. 20.
• Dahlia Irene, daughter of Sara Marie and Jared Travis Bradford of Dalton, Feb. 20.
• Kailani Alaia, daughter of Lizbeth and Marcello Quinn of Dalton, Feb. 21.
• Livia Danielle, daughter of Leah and Dekota Boling of Chatsworth, Feb. 21.
• Delancy Reyna, daughter of Perla Reyna and Jesus G. Rodriguez of Dalton, Feb. 21.
• Sadie McKenna, daughter of Kristina and Forrest Pickard of Tunnel Hill, Feb. 21.
• Myles Zymir, son of Astrid and Michael Witten of Dalton, Feb. 21.
• Hzayana, daughter of Brenda and Jacobo Romero of Dalton, Feb. 22.
• Landon Markus, son of Brea Johnson and Ryan Cloer of Resaca, Feb. 22.
• Lucy, daughter of Jennifer Hernandez and Eric Mendoza of Dalton, Feb. 24.
• Silas Wesley, son of Shana and Matthew Claxton of Chatsworth, Feb. 24.
• Bentlee Joseph, son of Jaime Hollingsworth and Conner Townsend of Dalton, Feb. 25.
• Phoenix Reign, daughter of Joshelyn and Derrick Hayes of Dalton, Feb. 25.
• Pippa Lee, daughter of Katerina and Jeremy Sane of Chatsworth, Feb. 25.
