Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Emilio Julian, son of Maria De Lourdes and Victor Alfonso Espinoza of Dalton, March 10.
• Riley Ettie, daughter of Heather and Scott Hill of Dalton, March 11.
• Timothy Isaiah, son of Enendida and Timothy Miranda of Dalton, March 11.
• Halley Lynn, daughter of Kellie and Seth Pierce of Cohutta, March 14.
• Jolene Claire, daughter of Jessica Ruth and Jacob Dale Amos of LaFayette, March 16.
• July Lee, son of Jessica Ruth and Jacob Dale Amos of LaFayette, March 16.
• Layne Margot, daughter of Shannon and Adam Phillips of Rocky Face, March 16.
• Camila Jade, daughter of Sabina and Salud Mario Medina-Castillo of Dalton, March 16.
• Waylon Ezekiel, son of Lindsey Shelton and Jacob Jones of Dalton, March 17.
• Camila Sofia, daughter of Irene Magana and Juan Carlos Castillo of Dalton, March 17.
• Noah David Michael, son of Ashley and Justin Parker of Dalton, March 17.
• Lilyan Eleanor, daughter of Tabitha and David Brown of Chatsworth, March 17.
• Troy Kai, son of Ana and Rolando Altamirano of Dalton, March 17.
• Julay Itzel, daughter of Juana Miguel Lopez and Miguel Jacinto Jr. of Dalton, March 17.
• Calvin Cash, son of Sydney Sabrina and Edwin Guevara of Dalton, March 17.
• Ezra Patricia, daughter of Dorothy Hoehecker and Charleston White of Chatsworth, March 18.
