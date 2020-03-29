Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Emilio Julian, son of Maria De Lourdes and Victor Alfonso Espinoza of Dalton, March 10.

• Riley Ettie, daughter of Heather and Scott Hill of Dalton, March 11.

• Timothy Isaiah, son of Enendida and Timothy Miranda of Dalton, March 11.

• Halley Lynn, daughter of Kellie and Seth Pierce of Cohutta, March 14.

• Jolene Claire, daughter of Jessica Ruth and Jacob Dale Amos of LaFayette, March 16.

• July Lee, son of Jessica Ruth and Jacob Dale Amos of LaFayette, March 16.

• Layne Margot, daughter of Shannon and Adam Phillips of Rocky Face, March 16.

• Camila Jade, daughter of Sabina and Salud Mario Medina-Castillo of Dalton, March 16.

• Waylon Ezekiel, son of Lindsey Shelton and Jacob Jones of Dalton, March 17.

• Camila Sofia, daughter of Irene Magana and Juan Carlos Castillo of Dalton, March 17.

• Noah David Michael, son of Ashley and Justin Parker of Dalton, March 17.

• Lilyan Eleanor, daughter of Tabitha and David Brown of Chatsworth, March 17.

• Troy Kai, son of Ana and Rolando Altamirano of Dalton, March 17.

• Julay Itzel, daughter of Juana Miguel Lopez and Miguel Jacinto Jr. of Dalton, March 17.

• Calvin Cash, son of Sydney Sabrina and Edwin Guevara of Dalton, March 17.

• Ezra Patricia, daughter of Dorothy Hoehecker and Charleston White of Chatsworth, March 18.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you