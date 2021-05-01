Birth announcements for May 1

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Pedro Roman, daughter of Berenice Barrientos and Ramon Lopez Torres of Dalton, April 5.

Danielle Olivia Reese, daughter of Jennifer and Josh Stone of Flintstone, April 5.

Lynkin Wyatt, son of Jasmine Newby and Mark Goins of Chatsworth, April 6.

Solana Aurora, daughter of Vanessa Urbano and Sergio Guzman Rios of Dalton, April 6.

Jocelynn Rory Kate, daughter of Robin Maly and Cody Renfroe of Tunnel Hill, April 6.

Bibiana Nina, daughter of Nathalee Lopez-Bravo and Salvador Lopez of Chatsworth, April 7.

Eliza Marie, daughter of Kathleen and Win Griffith of Ringgold, April 7.

Julian Emanuel, son of Lacey De Dios and Salvador Delgado of Dalton, April 8.

Norah Jane, daughter of Amanda and Bradley Chaffin of Armuchee, April 8.

Memorie Moon, daughter of Kayla Collins of Chatsworth, April 8.

Zia Emery, daughter of Deborah and Juan Azua Jr., of Dalton, April 8.

Grayson Luke, son of Faith Clem of Dalton, April 9.

Olivia Laine, daughter of Alexis and Brandon Brock of Chatsworth, April 9.

Lawson Cade, son of Katlyn and Chris Duncan of Jasper, April 10.

Iris Nicole, daughter of Amairany and Luis Fraire of Dalton, April 10.

Annabelle Grace, daughter of Amber Young of Chatsworth, April 11.

Shane Alexander, son of Brittany Brown of Dalton, April 11.

Amelia True, daughter of Miranda Dandron of Dalton, April 11.

Ethan, son of Cilene Boyzo and Fidel Jamarillo of Dalton, April 12.

Elijah Cole, daughter of Allison Pugh and John Parrish of Dalton, April 12.

Madaleigh Raylynn, daughter of Amber Hosford and Derrick Johnson of Dalton, April 13.

Jace Harrison, son of Heather and Johnny Young of Chatsworth, April 13.

Hattie Anne, daughter of Sarah and David Newman of Dalton, April 13.

Myles Lee, son of Courtney and Cameron McAllister of Dalton, April 13.

Camila Estefania, daughter of Mayra Hurtado and Donato Gonzalez of Dalton, April 13.

Christina Lynn, daughter of Erica Slaughter and Cameron Halman of Cohutta, April 13.

Dulce Maria, daughter of Lucila Villafuerte Albor and Agustin Zamora Vigil of Chatsworth, April 13.

Heaven Tashayleigh Carol, daughter of Alikeshia Jackson and Tommy Jarvis of Dalton, April 14.

Mateo Axel, son of Rocio Caro and Marco Flores of Dalton, April 14.

Jackson Marshall, son of Shana Kendrick and Gage Pendergrass of Chatsworth, April 15.

Greyson Xavier, son of Katelin Jenkins and Roy Mack of Cohutta, April 15.

Everly Macale, daughter of Ashlea and Evert Martin of Rocky Face, April 15.

Kenneth Alexander, son of Juana Lopez Ramirez and Roberto Lúcas of Chatsworth, April 15.

Bvenellope, daughter of Karen Muñoz and Brody Martin of Dalton, April 15.

Elliot Grey, son of Victoria Bishop of Crandall, April 15.

Justice Cortez, son of Analvisa Cortez of Dalton, April 15.

Crimson Nicole, daughter of Abbygail Wells and Roger Keith of Dalton, April 16.

Adrian, son of Daniela Avila and Ulysses Garcia of Dalton, April 17.

Emma Jane, daughter of Kara and Austin Allen of Dalton, April 18.

Audrey Leandro, daughter of Eva Alessandra Maneano of Dalton, April 18.

