Birth announcements for May 1

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Pedro Roman, daughter of Berenice Barrientos and Ramon Lopez Torres of Dalton, April 5.
• Danielle Olivia Reese, daughter of Jennifer and Josh Stone of Flintstone, April 5.
• Lynkin Wyatt, son of Jasmine Newby and Mark Goins of Chatsworth, April 6.
• Solana Aurora, daughter of Vanessa Urbano and Sergio Guzman Rios of Dalton, April 6.
• Jocelynn Rory Kate, daughter of Robin Maly and Cody Renfroe of Tunnel Hill, April 6.
• Bibiana Nina, daughter of Nathalee Lopez-Bravo and Salvador Lopez of Chatsworth, April 7.
• Eliza Marie, daughter of Kathleen and Win Griffith of Ringgold, April 7.
• Julian Emanuel, son of Lacey De Dios and Salvador Delgado of Dalton, April 8.
• Norah Jane, daughter of Amanda and Bradley Chaffin of Armuchee, April 8.
• Memorie Moon, daughter of Kayla Collins of Chatsworth, April 8.
• Zia Emery, daughter of Deborah and Juan Azua Jr., of Dalton, April 8.
• Grayson Luke, son of Faith Clem of Dalton, April 9.
• Olivia Laine, daughter of Alexis and Brandon Brock of Chatsworth, April 9.
• Lawson Cade, son of Katlyn and Chris Duncan of Jasper, April 10.
• Iris Nicole, daughter of Amairany and Luis Fraire of Dalton, April 10.
• Annabelle Grace, daughter of Amber Young of Chatsworth, April 11.
• Shane Alexander, son of Brittany Brown of Dalton, April 11.
• Amelia True, daughter of Miranda Dandron of Dalton, April 11.
• Ethan, son of Cilene Boyzo and Fidel Jamarillo of Dalton, April 12.
• Elijah Cole, daughter of Allison Pugh and John Parrish of Dalton, April 12.
• Madaleigh Raylynn, daughter of Amber Hosford and Derrick Johnson of Dalton, April 13.
• Jace Harrison, son of Heather and Johnny Young of Chatsworth, April 13.
• Hattie Anne, daughter of Sarah and David Newman of Dalton, April 13.
• Myles Lee, son of Courtney and Cameron McAllister of Dalton, April 13.
• Camila Estefania, daughter of Mayra Hurtado and Donato Gonzalez of Dalton, April 13.
• Christina Lynn, daughter of Erica Slaughter and Cameron Halman of Cohutta, April 13.
• Dulce Maria, daughter of Lucila Villafuerte Albor and Agustin Zamora Vigil of Chatsworth, April 13.
• Heaven Tashayleigh Carol, daughter of Alikeshia Jackson and Tommy Jarvis of Dalton, April 14.
• Mateo Axel, son of Rocio Caro and Marco Flores of Dalton, April 14.
• Jackson Marshall, son of Shana Kendrick and Gage Pendergrass of Chatsworth, April 15.
• Greyson Xavier, son of Katelin Jenkins and Roy Mack of Cohutta, April 15.
• Everly Macale, daughter of Ashlea and Evert Martin of Rocky Face, April 15.
• Kenneth Alexander, son of Juana Lopez Ramirez and Roberto Lúcas of Chatsworth, April 15.
• Bvenellope, daughter of Karen Muñoz and Brody Martin of Dalton, April 15.
• Elliot Grey, son of Victoria Bishop of Crandall, April 15.
• Justice Cortez, son of Analvisa Cortez of Dalton, April 15.
• Crimson Nicole, daughter of Abbygail Wells and Roger Keith of Dalton, April 16.
• Adrian, son of Daniela Avila and Ulysses Garcia of Dalton, April 17.
• Emma Jane, daughter of Kara and Austin Allen of Dalton, April 18.
• Audrey Leandro, daughter of Eva Alessandra Maneano of Dalton, April 18.
