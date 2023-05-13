Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Eliza Grace, daughter of Olivia and Rhett Parrott of Dalton, March 14.
• Tate Hunter, son of Alleigh and Holden Newton of Cohutta, April 24.
• Jaycee Colton Jones, son of Kasha Storm Taylor and Justin Marquis Jones of Dalton, April 24.
• John David Colin, son of Leah Faith and Jacob Dylan Patterson of Dalton, April 25.
• Easton Cole, son of Kiara Pless and Tyler O’Brien of Dalton, April 25.
• Kamryn Lily, daughter of Hannah and Levi Sams of Dalton, April 26.
• Kendrick, son of Yadira Esperanza and Daniel Wilderuanidiel of Dalton, April 26.
• Alexander, son of Dulce Lopez and Hector Fraire of Dalton, April 27.
• Jaycee Anne, daughter of Ansley and Ben Taylor of Dalton, April 27.
• Reiley Michelle, daughter of Kendall Ledford and Mathew Greeson of Dalton, April 27.
• Piper Kay, daughter of Kristin and Bobby Hamrick of Chatsworth, April 28.
• Elliott Robert, son of Sheena and Michael Boudreaux of Chatsworth, April 28.
• Emmett Saylor, son of Sheena and Michael Boudreaux of Chatsworth, April 28.
• Alejandro, son of Cristina and Alejandro Magana of Dalton, April 28.
• Zaiden Alexander, son of Memorie Swinney and Tyler Searcy of Ellijay, April 29.
• Mayra Jimena, daughter of Gloria Lopez Morales and Anibal Gabriel Lopez of Dalton, April 30.
