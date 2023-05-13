Birth announcements

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Eliza Grace, daughter of Olivia and Rhett Parrott of Dalton, March 14.

• Tate Hunter, son of Alleigh and Holden Newton of Cohutta, April 24.

• Jaycee Colton Jones, son of Kasha Storm Taylor and Justin Marquis Jones of Dalton, April 24.

• John David Colin, son of Leah Faith and Jacob Dylan Patterson of Dalton, April 25.

• Easton Cole, son of Kiara Pless and Tyler O’Brien of Dalton, April 25.

• Kamryn Lily, daughter of Hannah and Levi Sams of Dalton, April 26.

• Kendrick, son of Yadira Esperanza and Daniel Wilderuanidiel of Dalton, April 26.

• Alexander, son of Dulce Lopez and Hector Fraire of Dalton, April 27.

• Jaycee Anne, daughter of Ansley and Ben Taylor of Dalton, April 27.

• Reiley Michelle, daughter of Kendall Ledford and Mathew Greeson of Dalton, April 27.

• Piper Kay, daughter of Kristin and Bobby Hamrick of Chatsworth, April 28.

• Elliott Robert, son of Sheena and Michael Boudreaux of Chatsworth, April 28.

• Emmett Saylor, son of Sheena and Michael Boudreaux of Chatsworth, April 28.

• Alejandro, son of Cristina and Alejandro Magana of Dalton, April 28.

• Zaiden Alexander, son of Memorie Swinney and Tyler Searcy of Ellijay, April 29.

• Mayra Jimena, daughter of Gloria Lopez Morales and Anibal Gabriel Lopez of Dalton, April 30.

