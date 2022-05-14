Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• River Kye, son of Kimberly Patterson and Matthew Maples of Dalton, April 22.
• Olivia Faye, daughter of Jessica Pritchett and Donavan Mullins of Dalton, April 24.
• Penelope Moon, daughter of Daniela Hernandez Garcia and David Salazar of Dalton, April 25.
• David Alonzo, son of Cristian Juan Juan and Antonio Alfonzo Juan of Dalton, April 26.
• Mattalynn Jane, daughter of Nichole Jones and Matthew Howard of Cohutta, April 27.
• Oakleigh Reign, daughter of Kathryn and Hunter Cantrell of Dalton, April 28.
• Ryker Flynn, son of Savannah Jeffery and Dakota Ullman of Dalton, April 29.
• Hudson Geran, son of Shelby Newby and Hunter Jenkins of Dalton, April 29.
• Noah Ryder, son of Ashley Tidwell and Andrew Shirley of Calhoun, April 29.
• Emilia Maria, daughter of Ernestina Gonzales and Alejandro Landaverdo of Chatsworth, April 29.
• Jayla Lizbeth, daughter of Sara Espinoza and Carlos Martinez of Chatsworth, May 1.
• Sophia Victoria, daughter of Alyssa Hooper and Payton Walker of Chatsworth, May 2.
• Atlas Carson, son of Amber Vanbillard and Zach Polen of Rocky Face, May 2.
• Jeston Legend, son of Sequayah Wheeler and Jeston Brafford of Dalton, May 2.
• Norah Henley, daughter of Ashley and Mark Raburn of Dalton, May 2.
