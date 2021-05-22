Birth announcements for May 22/23

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Mariana Abella, daughter of Jasmine Adame and Kevin Cortes Guijon of Chatsworth, April 30.
• Jericho James, son of Allie Motley and Mark Releford of Dalton, April 30.
• Alex Lee, son of Kayla Lewis and Chase Posey of Chatsworth, May 1.
• Iker Gael, son of Micaela Juarez Tomás and Erasmo Ramirez Ramírez of Dalton, May 2.
• Slad Cole, son of Ciarra Trimm and Colton Dishman of Ellijay, May 2.
• Myles Keith, son of Destiny Ashes and Travis Davis of Dalton, May 3.
• Vincente Thiago, son of Yissel Hernandez and Jesus Adame of Dalton, May 3.
• Stellano Ariel, son of Yissel Hernandez and Jesus Adame of Dalton, May 3.
• Katie Ray, daughter of Courtney and Zach Brown of Dalton, May 3.
• Chloe Marie, daughter of Jessica Peeples and Patrick Gibbens of Dalton, May 4.
• Callie Grace, daughter of Kimberly and Cody Weaver of Chatsworth, May 4.
• Sylas Arthur, son of Jessica Diaz-Machuca and Ronnie Hogges II of Tunnel Hill, May 4.
• Hudson Luke, son of Hannah and Gabe Shipman of Calhoun, May 4.
• Liliana Valeria, daughter of Kaitlyn Satterfield and Steven Herrera of Adairsville, May 5.
• Benjamin Josiah, son of Krista Wells and Benjamin Canchola Morales of Dalton, May 6.
• Jameson Waylon, son of Brooke Bryson and Joseph Crumley of Chatsworth, May 6.
• Kaeli Zoe, daughter of Karla Mendez Hernandez and Francisco Febres Santana of Dalton, May 6.
• Remy Lia, daughter of Maycee Bright and Nicholas Westbrook of Dalton, May 7.
• Waylon Ray, son of Ashley and Zachary Young of Dalton, May 7.
• Nolan Andrew, son of Kellie and Drew Smith of Dalton, May 7.
• Emilia Blake, daughter of Samantha and Christopher Greenwell of Rocky Face, May 7.
• Francisco Josiah, son of Shawna Webb and Edgar Mejias Miranda of Dalton, May 7.
• Charles Pierce, son of Katlyn and Brennan Palmer of Chattanooga, May 7.
• Harper Reece, daughter of Tiffany and Ross Whitman of Crandall, May 9.
• Zantiago Josue, son of Mariela Rodriguez ad Josue Arriola of Dalton, May 10.
• Nevaeh Cassandra Rose, daughter of Danielle Wyche and Victor Miranda of Dalton, May 10.
• Enzo Chavez, son of Alexia Neff and Jesus Corral of Dalton, May 11.
• Carter Henry, son of Amy Reed of Chatsworth, May 11.
• Turee Rayshon, son of Oddysse Ragland of Dalton, May 11.
• Memphis Jason Arthur, son of Cara Mullis and Dakota Suttles of Chatsworth, May 11.
• Ezekiel Andres, son of Andrea and Albert Martinez of Dalton, May 11.
• Skyler Nicole, daughter of Kheyla Quintero and Dakota Lovain of Dalton, May 11.
• Meredith Kate, daughter of Brittney and Ryan Adams of Chatsworth, May 11.
• Isabella Rose, daughter of Kailey Gallardo and Conner Roach of Dalton, May 12.
• Hunter Lee Ryder, son of Abigail Smith and Harley Cozart of Chatsworth, May 12.
• Silas Ray, son of Kassie and Nickie Edwards of Chatsworth, May 12.
• Evan Daniel, son of Kassie and Nickie Edwards of Chatsworth, May 12.
• Lydia Grace, daughter of Beth and Laban Howard of Dalton, May 12.
• Jazzlyn Anahi, daughter of Wendy Cervantes and Oscar Carillo of Dalton, May 12.
• Camden Joseph, son of Maegan and Chris Base of Chickamauga, May 12.
• Max Emerson, son of Rachel and Kent Boyd of Dalton, May 13.
• Rollins Anderson, son of Molly and Connor Chitwood of Rocky Face, May 13.
• Genesis Abigail, daughter of Erika and Ezequiel Fraire of Dalton, May 13.
• Sophia Joy, daughter of Kayla and Donde Edwards of Tunnel Hill, May 13.
• Waylon Roy, son of Tiffany and Joshua Roark of Tunnel Hill, May 14.
• Elena Fraire, daughter of Emily and Alejandro Fraire of Dalton, May 15.
• Maximus Lee, son of Katie Jackson and Kaylub Kuhn of Chatsworth, May 16.
