Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Blakeley Reese, daughter of Kayla Phillips and Blake Hackney of Dalton, May 8.

• Dawson Louis, son of Billie Danielle and Devin Louis Wellborn of Rocky Face, May 8.

• Mabel Jade, daughter of Sarah and Carter Ferguson of Cohutta, May 9.

• Henry Isael, son of Dolores Cabrera and Luis Mendiola of Dalton, May 9.

• Oscar Ismael, son of Dolores Cabrera and Luis Mendiola of Dalton, May 9.

• Dulce Maria, daughter of Marisa Reyes and Ciro Silva of Dalton, May 9.

• Grace Ivory, daughter of Latoya and Joshua West of Dalton, May 10.

• Charlotta Kate, daughter of Allison and Zack Nottingham of Dalton, May 10.

• Katniss Heavenlee, daughter of Kassie and Joshua Cruz of Cisco, May 11.

• Refugio Junior, son of Alia and Refugio Lopez of Dalton, May 14.

• Jolie Anna-Beth, daughter of Sally and Jacob Wheat of Chatsworth, May 14.

• Matthias Olin-DeWayne, son of Raven and Matthew Fowler of Dalton, May 14.

