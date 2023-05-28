Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Blakeley Reese, daughter of Kayla Phillips and Blake Hackney of Dalton, May 8.
• Dawson Louis, son of Billie Danielle and Devin Louis Wellborn of Rocky Face, May 8.
• Mabel Jade, daughter of Sarah and Carter Ferguson of Cohutta, May 9.
• Henry Isael, son of Dolores Cabrera and Luis Mendiola of Dalton, May 9.
• Oscar Ismael, son of Dolores Cabrera and Luis Mendiola of Dalton, May 9.
• Dulce Maria, daughter of Marisa Reyes and Ciro Silva of Dalton, May 9.
• Grace Ivory, daughter of Latoya and Joshua West of Dalton, May 10.
• Charlotta Kate, daughter of Allison and Zack Nottingham of Dalton, May 10.
• Katniss Heavenlee, daughter of Kassie and Joshua Cruz of Cisco, May 11.
• Refugio Junior, son of Alia and Refugio Lopez of Dalton, May 14.
• Jolie Anna-Beth, daughter of Sally and Jacob Wheat of Chatsworth, May 14.
• Matthias Olin-DeWayne, son of Raven and Matthew Fowler of Dalton, May 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.