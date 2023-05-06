Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Amari Ezra Shane, son of Asia Hudgins and Jayson Anderson of Calhoun, April 15.
• Raelyn Leigh, daughter of Brittney Hooper and Brandon Taylor of Chatsworth, April 18.
• Lawton Mckinley, son of Hailey Brooke and Tanner Mckinley Cronan of Tunnel Hill, April 18.
• Sophie Mae, daughter of Kandace Burk and Rucker Pierce of Dalton, April 19.
• Za’khai Ace, son of Aryona Menzl and Devin Harris of Dalton, April 20.
• Jax Tyler, son of Staci and Ryan Thomas of Dalton, April 21.
• Carmen, daughter of Christina Organista Jaimes and Teofilo Teoba Garcia of Calhoun, April 21.
• Luna, daughter of Lluvitcel Mendoza and Mario Saldana of Dalton, April 21.
• Sebastian Lee, son of Beatriz and Billy Lee Willis of Dalton, April 21.
• Yasser Jaffet, son of Deydi Santos Diaz Velasquez and Ermitaneo Ismael Vasquez Aguilar of Dalton, April 22.
• Jhon Ivan, son of Elma Edelmira Vasquez Tomas and Wilmar De-Leon Mendez of Dalton, April 23.
• Dawson Ace, son of Keirsten Nigh and Hunter Vaughn of Dalton, April 23.
