Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Ellie James, daughter of Lauren and Spencer Bragg of Dalton, April 18.
• Thomas Preston, son of Stephanie and Cade Womack of Dalton, April 19.
• Hudson Ryan Lane, son of Andrea Godfrey and Timothy Mitchell of Dalton, April 20.
• Faye Rose, daughter of Jessica Rhudy and Doyle Peek of Dalton, April 20.
• Shayla Hope, daughter of Shalana and Jacob Conry of Cohutta, April 22.
• Victoria Rose, daughter of Dolores Carrillo and Mitchell Manley of Tunnel Hill, April 22.
• Josie Austin, daughter of Inaia and Austin Dean of Calhoun, April 22.
• Thiago Alexander, son of Ana Mateo Manuel and Francisco Manuel Martin-Francisco of Dalton, April 23.
• Easton Archie, son of Ashley and Justin Suits of Resaca, April 24.
• Erin Faye, daughter of Ashley and Justin Suits of Resaca, April 24.
