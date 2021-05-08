Birth announcements for May 8/9

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Jaiden Leo, son of Erika Corona and Cesar Maldonado of Dalton, April 16.
• Tripp Asher, son of Madison Mealer of Chatsworth, April 16.
• Hudson Creed, son of Madison Mealer of Chatsworth, April 16.
• Emerson Rose, daughter of Sydney Stanley and Gage Ogle of Chatsworth, April 17.
• Oliver Ricardo, son of Patricia Hernandez and Ricardo Alvarez of Dalton, April 19.
• Jacob Malachi Bo, son of Shalana Pack and Jacob Conry of Dalton, April 19.
• Emma Rose, daughter of Jennifer and Robert Densmore of Dalton, April 19.
• Aubrey Elizabeth Mae, daughter of Alexis and Brandon White of Chatsworth, April 20.
• Javier Zael, son of Anjelica Hernandez and Hector Estrada of Dalton, April 20.
• Murphy Grace, daughter of Tristan and Jacob Sturgill of Chatsworth, April 20.
• McKenna Kaylynn, daughter of Shyanne Collins and Tyler Davis of Cohutta, April 22.
• Walker Reign, son of Samantha Releford and and Cody Holt of LaFayette, April 22.
• Reagan Jade, daughter of Michelle and Johnathon Fowler of Tunnel Hill, April 22.
• Ripley Kay Aspen, daughter of Kristin and Brett Sneed of Tunnel Hill, April 23.
• Campbell Allen, son of Hannah and Matt Blackwell of Tunnel Hill, April 23.
• Jaylen, son of Jennifer Chastain of Dalton, April 24.
• Christopher Kai Lee, son of Susie Lanette Lee of Chatsworth, April 24.
• Kali Alyssa, daughter of Aaliah Zendejas and Marcos Sanchez of Dalton, April 26.
• Aubrey Paige, daughter of Hannah Young and Jeremiah Pitts of Dalton, April 26.
• Jasper Lee, son of Sabrina and Isaiah Yarber of Crandall, April 26.
• Michael Daxton Lee, son of Tiffany Clifton and Justin Parker of Dalton, April 27.
• Chloe Marie Grace, daughter of Brittany Keesecker of Dalton, April 27.
• Emma Raine, daughter of Satin Reynolds and Thomas Mills of Dalton, April 27.
• Lucas Abraham, son of Laura and Abraham Lovera of Dalton, April 27.
• David Rhett, son of Kaitlyn Eaton and Ethan Rymer of Dalton, April 28.
• Kasen John, son of Ashley and Dylan Thomas of Calhoun, April 29.
• Benjamin Cole, son of Holly and Jacob Parsons of Dalton, April 29.
• Axton Ryland, son of Jacalyn and Anthony Owenby of Cartersville, April 29.
• Amelia Hazel, daughter of Cassandra and Anthony Genitempo of Chatsworth, April 30.
• Selena Rubi, daughter of Ana Ramos and Raul Ramos Rojas of Cohutta, April 30.
• Grayson Knox, son of Heather Cameron and Jerry Cornette of Dalton, May 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.