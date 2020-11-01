Birth Announcements for Nov. 1

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• James Maverick, son of Heather and Dakota Owens of Chatsworth, Oct. 17.

• Octavia Paris, daughter of Kyanne Smith and Kyle Lofty of Chatsworth, Oct. 17.

• Canaan Lee, son of Madison and Daniel Sartin of Crandall, Oct. 18.

• Leonardo, son of Alejandro Flores Rico and Raul Ramirez of Dalton, Oct. 18.

• Garrett Alexander, son of Leslie and David Patty of Resaca, Oct. 19.

• Alizée, daughter of Maria Mendiola and Alex Ponce of Dalton, Oct. 19.

• Emma Lucia, daughter of Deisy Hernandez and Jose Luis Chavez of Dalton, Oct. 20.

• Aliana Camila, daughter of Jimena Morales and Alejandro Fraire of Dalton, Oct. 20.

• Carlos Alfredo, son of Erica Peréz and Carlos Fraire of Dalton, Oct. 20.

• Ximena Evelee, daughter of Thalia and Wilson Paez of Dalton, Oct. 20.

• Omar Xzayvier, son of Kathy and Omar Loera of Dalton, Oct. 21.

• Ruben Guadalupe, son of Saira Carrillo and Ruben Gonzalez of Dalton, Oct. 21.

• Piper Rayne, daughter of Holly and Josh Robinson of Chatsworth, Oct. 21.

• Levin Eulen Saycedo, son of Briana Rangle and Jose Saucedo of Dalton, Oct. 21.

• Levi Antonio, son of Hope and Pedro Bran of Cohutta, Oct. 21.

• Kaley Logan, daughter of Kimberly Bush and Raymond Cantrell of Dalton, Oct. 22.

• Carsen Ray, son of Natasha and Elijah Roberts of Cohutta, Oct. 22.

• Pharaoh Mekhi, son of Desiree Bronson and Jamel Darville of Dalton, Oct. 23.

• Olivia Hope, daughter of Destiny Owens and Justin Willis of Cohutta, Oct. 23.

• Clark Kent, son of Christy Peterman and Derrick Gibson of Dalton, Oct. 23.

• Peyton Charles, son of Haylee and Jordan McClure of Chatsworth, Oct. 24.

• Sarahi, daughter of Victoria Lopez Reynose and Armando Rodriquez of Chatsworth, Oct.24.

• Layla Leann, daughter of Amanda Culberson and Cody McCullough of Chatsworth, Oct. 25.

