Birth announcements for Nov. 14

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Ridge McKrae, son of Alexis and Colton Cross of Dalton, Oct. 18.
• Westin Leigh Edward, son of Kasey Shephard of Rocky Face, Oct. 19.
• Matthew Paul, son of Brittany and Paul Andrew Parker of Chatsworth, Oct. 19.
• Serenity, daughter of Silvia Castillo and Joshua Simpson of Dalton, Oct. 20.
• Thiago O'Shean, son of Sandra Gudino Mendoza and Cesar Resendiz Jr. of Dalton, Oct. 21.
• Myles Adler, son of Allie and Tyler Gazaway of Chatsworth, Oct. 21.
• Addilynn Grace Nicole, daughter of Ashley and Brandon Silvers of Cohutta, Oct. 22.
• Elaine Renee, daughter of Samantha and Zion Hester of Dalton, Oct. 22.
• Arthur Jack, son of Abigail and Jacob Davis of Dalton, Oct. 22.
• Malika Aitana, daughter of Fey Martinez and Adrian Ware of Dalton, Oct. 23.
• Wynter Jane, daughter of Andrina Long and Brian Roberts of Oct. 25.
• Freya Jeanene, daughter of Hannah Burk and Samuel Reed of Dalton, Oct. 25.
• Jameson Walker, son of Hannah Burk and Samuel Reed of Dalton, Oct. 25.
• Sophia, daughter of Esraa Qubaya and Hisham Farsak of Dalton, Oct. 26.
• Bradford Bryan, son of Lillian Harris and Bryan Dorries of Chatsworth, Oct. 26.
• Roman, son of Rebecca Martinez and Richard Sipaque of Dalton, Oct. 26.
• Thais, daughter of Denice Nunez and Jose Montaya of Dalton, Oct. 27.
• Everleigh Mae, daughter of Emily and Hunter Guinn of Chatsworth, Oct. 27.
• Valentina, daughter of Tamara Villasenor and Juan Ponce Baca of Dalton, Oct. 28.
• Mia Catalina, daughter of Nancy Fraire and Remedios Fraire Chavarria of Dalton, Oct. 29.
• Julian, son of Adriana Herandez and Gabriel Contreras of Dalton, Oct. 29.
• Waylon Reid, son of Destiny Flood and Eli Stanley of Chatsworth, Oct. 30.
• Adelynn Rae, daughter of Courtney and Chase Worley of Dalton, Oct. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.