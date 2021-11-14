Birth announcements for Nov. 14

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

Ridge McKrae, son of Alexis and Colton Cross of Dalton, Oct. 18.

Westin Leigh Edward, son of Kasey Shephard of Rocky Face, Oct. 19.

Matthew Paul, son of Brittany and Paul Andrew Parker of Chatsworth, Oct. 19.

Serenity, daughter of Silvia Castillo and Joshua Simpson of Dalton, Oct. 20.

Thiago O'Shean, son of Sandra Gudino Mendoza and Cesar Resendiz Jr. of Dalton, Oct. 21.

Myles Adler, son of Allie and Tyler Gazaway of Chatsworth, Oct. 21.

• Addilynn Grace Nicole, daughter of Ashley and Brandon Silvers of Cohutta, Oct. 22.

Elaine Renee, daughter of Samantha and Zion Hester of Dalton, Oct. 22.

Arthur Jack, son of Abigail and Jacob Davis of Dalton, Oct. 22.

Malika Aitana, daughter of Fey Martinez and Adrian Ware of Dalton, Oct. 23.

Wynter Jane, daughter of Andrina Long and Brian Roberts of Oct. 25.

Freya Jeanene, daughter of Hannah Burk and Samuel Reed of Dalton, Oct. 25.

Jameson Walker, son of Hannah Burk and Samuel Reed of Dalton, Oct. 25.

Sophia, daughter of Esraa Qubaya and Hisham Farsak of Dalton, Oct. 26.

Bradford Bryan, son of Lillian Harris and Bryan Dorries of Chatsworth, Oct. 26.

Roman, son of Rebecca Martinez and Richard Sipaque of Dalton, Oct. 26.

Thais, daughter of Denice Nunez and Jose Montaya of Dalton, Oct. 27.

Everleigh Mae, daughter of Emily and Hunter Guinn of Chatsworth, Oct. 27.

Valentina, daughter of Tamara Villasenor and Juan Ponce Baca of Dalton, Oct. 28.

Mia Catalina, daughter of Nancy Fraire and Remedios Fraire Chavarria of Dalton, Oct. 29.

Julian, son of Adriana Herandez and Gabriel Contreras of Dalton, Oct. 29.

Waylon Reid, son of Destiny Flood and Eli Stanley of Chatsworth, Oct. 30.

Adelynn Rae, daughter of Courtney and Chase Worley of Dalton, Oct. 31.

