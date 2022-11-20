Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Hernan, son of Jennifer and Genaro Fraire of Dalton, Oct. 31.
• Raelynn LaRae, daughter of Berkleigh and Larry Dutton of Calhoun, Oct. 31.
• Isaiah Donald, son of Brittany Stone and David Broadrick of Dalton, Oct. 31.
• Maddox Allen, son of Alexandria Kelley and Christopher Sewell of Dalton, Nov. 1.
• Noah, son of Fatima Soto and Luis Pulido of Dalton, Nov. 1.
• Enzo Ulices, son of Maria Hurtado and Derrick Taylor of Dalton, Nov. 2.
• Bailey Arabella, daughter of Ariel and Justin Lopez of Dalton, Nov. 3.
• Melanie, daughter of Alba Gulindo and Daniel Perez of Calhoun, Nov. 3.
• Leighana Ivy, daughter of Briana and Joseph Jackson of Dalton, Nov. 3.
• Jaiden, son of Fatima Renteria of Dalton, Nov. 3.
• Kaden Banks, son of Emma Jacobs and Tristian Blackwell of Dalton, Nov. 3.
• Montana Grace, daughter of Natasha and Cody Lowery of Dalton, Nov. 3.
• Brooks Randal, son of Jordan and Allan Johnston of Dalton, Nov. 3.
• Jeremiah, son of Maria and Amaliel Rendon of Dalton, Nov. 4.
• Isaac Luis, son of Yandelin and Luis Mendoza of Dalton, Nov. 5.
• Casey Alan, son of Alyssa and Casey Bates of Chatsworth, Nov. 6.
