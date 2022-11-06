Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Carter James, son of Jennifer and Robert Densmore of Dalton, Oct. 17.
• Hayden Kaye, daughter of Jessica and John Kiser of Chatsworth, Oct. 17.
• Aria Raylee, daughter of Samantha and Russell Meadows of Dalton, Oct. 18.
• Aurora Navy-Belle, daughter of Madison Mealer and Austin Simmons of Chatsworth, Oct. 19.
• Rowyn Reign, daughter of Alexandra Cochran and Tracey Sims of Calhoun, Oct. 19.
• Greyson Alan, son of Kasidie Spearman and Alex Hefner of Dalton, Oct. 19.
• Willow Rayne, daughter of Lisa and Ryan Young of Chatsworth, Oct. 19.
• Andy Juan, son of Priscilla and Eriverto Garcia of Dalton, Oct. 20.
• Kayden Dean, son of Autumn Lee and Timothy Mcbee of Dalton, Oct. 21.
• Josias Isaac, son of Harel and Jose Lopez Carias of Dalton, Oct. 21.
• Dovelyn Quinn, daughter of Brittany Burnecke and Cody Plew of Tunnel Hill, Oct. 21.
• Arthur Waylen Crew, son of Shanna Bryant and Timothy Blasengane of Cohutta, Oct. 22.
• Willow Rose, daughter of Britney and Jonathan Bryson of Cohutta, Oct. 23.
