Birth announcements

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Carter James, son of Jennifer and Robert Densmore of Dalton, Oct. 17.

• Hayden Kaye, daughter of Jessica and John Kiser of Chatsworth, Oct. 17.

• Aria Raylee, daughter of Samantha and Russell Meadows of Dalton, Oct. 18.

• Aurora Navy-Belle, daughter of Madison Mealer and Austin Simmons of Chatsworth, Oct. 19.

• Rowyn Reign, daughter of Alexandra Cochran and Tracey Sims of Calhoun, Oct. 19.

• Greyson Alan, son of Kasidie Spearman and Alex Hefner of Dalton, Oct. 19.

• Willow Rayne, daughter of Lisa and Ryan Young of Chatsworth, Oct. 19.

• Andy Juan, son of Priscilla and Eriverto Garcia of Dalton, Oct. 20.

• Kayden Dean, son of Autumn Lee and Timothy Mcbee of Dalton, Oct. 21.

• Josias Isaac, son of Harel and Jose Lopez Carias of Dalton, Oct. 21.

• Dovelyn Quinn, daughter of Brittany Burnecke and Cody Plew of Tunnel Hill, Oct. 21.

• Arthur Waylen Crew, son of Shanna Bryant and Timothy Blasengane of Cohutta, Oct. 22.

• Willow Rose, daughter of Britney and Jonathan Bryson of Cohutta, Oct. 23.

