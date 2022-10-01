Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Atiana Elaisa, daughter of Magali Herrera and Jose Silva of Dalton, Sept. 9
• Sofia Gianna, daughter of Jessica Aborca and Marco Castillo of Calhoun, Sept. 11
• Liam Elijah Josiah, son of Kimberly and William Morgan of Ringgold, Sept. 11
• Colter Lyle, son of Katy and Jayson Mealer of Chatsworth, Sept. 12
• Myles Cannon, son of Amber and Aaron Teasley of Chatsworth, Sept. 12
• Kolten Ray, son of Megan Clark and Justin Hooker of Cohutta, Sept. 12
• Karson Willis Lee, son of Alexis and Tylee Smith of Calhoun, Sept. 12
• Finn Lennox, son of Megan Gilliam and Timothy Bran of Resaca, Sept. 13
• Romeo Alexander, son of Alexa Estrada and Roberto Miranda of Dalton, Sept. 13
• Wyatt James, son of Alexis Faulkhor of Dalton, Sept. 13
• Finnlyn Reese, daughter of Samantha and Devon Chitwood of Chatsworth, Sept. 13
• Amelia Rose, daughter of Kayla and Jimmy Mathis of Dalton, Sept. 14
• Branley Ray, daughter of Wyatt Bishop and Dylan Hatfreld of Calhoun, Sept. 14
• Malachi Hamilton, son of Brittany and Matthew Jones of Crandall, Sept. 14
• Elianny, daughter of Maireni Diaz Liriano and Jhonny Bosilio Mendez Cruz of Dalton, Sept. 14
• Gage Tyler, son of LB and Tyler Watkins of Dalton, Sept. 15
• Emerson Rae, daughter of Anna Davis and Noah Evans of Dalton, Sept. 15
• Isla Mae, daughter of Lakeisha Farmer and Brandon Coots of Chatsworth, Sept. 15
• Eli Bernard, son of Kyndall and Rhett Peeples of Ringgold, Sept. 16
• Leonardo Enrique, son of Zitlali Aguilar Moreno of Dalton, Sept. 16
• Abdul Haadi, son of Tehmia and Muhammad Yahya of Ringgold, Sept. 16
• Charlie Lichelle, daughter of Melissa and Jordan Brown of Dalton, Sept. 16
• Kynley Banks, daughter of Leah and T.J. Banks of Chatsworth, Sept. 16
• Calvin Walker, son of Sheyanne Smith and Tyler Gadd of Crandall, Sept. 17
