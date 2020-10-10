Birth announcements for Oct. 10

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Axel Oliver, son of Ana and Elijah Goodwin of Cohutta, Sept. 22.
• Ethan Lee, Kelcey and Ethan Bennett of Calhoun, Sept. 22.
• Tresean Maurice, son of Tina Watkins and Michael Craft of Dalton, Sept. 22.
• Kinsley Lou Nicole, daughter of Hannah Dills and Jacob Caudill of Chatsworth, Sept. 22.
• Cadence Zaire, son of Deahna Wells of Summerville, Sept. 22.
• Analee Rose, daughter of Lupita Pimentel and Cesar Torres of Dalton, Sept. 23.
• Caden Barrett, son of Kandi and Calvin Allen of Ringgold, Sept. 24.
• Allison Guadalupe, daughter of Ana Garcia and Samuel Rangel of Dalton, Sept. 24.
• Sara Elizabeth, daughter of Teresa and Juan Sanchez of Cohutta, Sept. 24.
• Salem Clayton-Reign, son of Ambrosia Long and Dillan Murry of Resaca, Sept. 24.
• Lyanna, daughter of Lila and Octavio Romero of Rocky Face, Sept. 25.
• Joseph Jaylen, son of Vanessa Espinoza-Holguin and Jose Espinoza of Dalton, Sept. 25.
• Milan, son of Brenda Trejo and Christopher Guijon of Dalton, Sept. 25.
• Ian Ayi-Kushi, son of Adei Attoh and Christopher Lee Donnelly of Rocky Face, Sept. 25.
• Mathias Virlan, son of Lily Pimentel and Daniel Palacios of Dalton, Sept. 25.
• Gianna Linda, daughter of Brenda Solis and Jesus Solis-Ponce of Dalton, Sept. 25.
• Kate-Taylor, daughter of Kelsea Elisabeth and Jon Michael Grant of Chatsworth, Sept. 27.
• Nevaeh Sky, daughter of Angelica Tyler and Donny Copeland of Dalton, Sept. 27.
• Maylee Esmeralda, daughter of Patricia Cuyuch Gamboa and Victor Antonio Cuyuch Sontay of Dalton, Sept. 29.
• Khloe Marie, daughter of Alissa and Dean Stamper of Dalton, Sept. 30.
