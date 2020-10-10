Birth announcements for Oct. 10

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Axel Oliver, son of Ana and Elijah Goodwin of Cohutta, Sept. 22.

Ethan Lee, Kelcey and Ethan Bennett of Calhoun, Sept. 22.

Tresean Maurice, son of Tina Watkins and Michael Craft of Dalton, Sept. 22.

Kinsley Lou Nicole, daughter of Hannah Dills and Jacob Caudill of Chatsworth, Sept. 22.

Cadence Zaire, son of Deahna Wells of Summerville, Sept. 22.

Analee Rose, daughter of Lupita Pimentel and Cesar Torres of Dalton, Sept. 23.

Caden Barrett, son of Kandi and Calvin Allen of Ringgold, Sept. 24.

Allison Guadalupe, daughter of Ana Garcia and Samuel Rangel of Dalton, Sept. 24.

Sara Elizabeth, daughter of Teresa and Juan Sanchez of Cohutta, Sept. 24.

Salem Clayton-Reign, son of Ambrosia Long and Dillan Murry of Resaca, Sept. 24.

Lyanna, daughter of Lila and Octavio Romero of Rocky Face, Sept. 25.

Joseph Jaylen, son of Vanessa Espinoza-Holguin and Jose Espinoza of Dalton, Sept. 25.

Milan, son of Brenda Trejo and Christopher Guijon of Dalton, Sept. 25.

Ian Ayi-Kushi, son of Adei Attoh and Christopher Lee Donnelly of Rocky Face, Sept. 25.

Mathias Virlan, son of Lily Pimentel and Daniel Palacios of Dalton, Sept. 25.

Gianna Linda, daughter of Brenda Solis and Jesus Solis-Ponce of Dalton, Sept. 25.

Kate-Taylor, daughter of Kelsea Elisabeth and Jon Michael Grant of Chatsworth, Sept. 27.

Nevaeh Sky, daughter of Angelica Tyler and Donny Copeland of Dalton, Sept. 27.

Maylee Esmeralda, daughter of Patricia Cuyuch Gamboa and Victor Antonio Cuyuch Sontay of Dalton, Sept. 29.

Khloe Marie, daughter of Alissa and Dean Stamper of Dalton, Sept. 30.

