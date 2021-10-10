Birth announcements for Oct. 10

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Luke Eli, son of Lisa and Anthony Rylee of Dalton, Sept. 24.

Sadie Mae, daughter of Cheyenne and Robert Kitzmiller of Chatsworth, Sept. 27.

Demarius Zahir, son of Kayla Young and Deon Morris of Dalton, Sept. 28.

Deisy Betzaida, daughter of Estefana Morales Perez and Omer Nolasco Ramirez of Dalton, Sept. 28.

Luna Ruth, daughter of Ashley and Gil Lundgren of Dalton, Sept. 29.

Waylon Knox, son of Brianna Clark and Ethan Martin of Chatsworth, Sept. 29.

Cassie Lynn, daughter of Indee and Aaron Pulliam of Dalton, Sept. 29.

Vincent Thyme, son of Raven Collins and Brandon Alean of Tunnel Hill, Sept. 29.

Sebastian Alejandro, son of Claudia Gándara and Joel Dominguez of Dalton, Sept. 29.

Avaan Singh, daughter of Jahanbaz Kaur and Japjot Singh Grewal of Dalton, Sept. 30.

Freya DeShae, daughter of Andrea Fariss of Chatsworth, Oct. 1.

Messiah Rayshaun, son of Shaunesha and Jasmond Lester of Dalton, Oct. 1.

Addilyn James, daughter of Blake Webb and Mickey Payne of Rocky Face, Oct. 2.

Elijah Malachi, son of Ashley and Isaiah O'Donald of Tunnel Hill, Oct. 2.

Alina Rose, daughter of Tationa and Joel Mateo of Dalton, Oct. 3.

