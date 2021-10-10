Birth announcements for Oct. 10

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Luke Eli, son of Lisa and Anthony Rylee of Dalton, Sept. 24.
• Sadie Mae, daughter of Cheyenne and Robert Kitzmiller of Chatsworth, Sept. 27.
• Demarius Zahir, son of Kayla Young and Deon Morris of Dalton, Sept. 28.
• Deisy Betzaida, daughter of Estefana Morales Perez and Omer Nolasco Ramirez of Dalton, Sept. 28.
• Luna Ruth, daughter of Ashley and Gil Lundgren of Dalton, Sept. 29.
• Waylon Knox, son of Brianna Clark and Ethan Martin of Chatsworth, Sept. 29.
• Cassie Lynn, daughter of Indee and Aaron Pulliam of Dalton, Sept. 29.
• Vincent Thyme, son of Raven Collins and Brandon Alean of Tunnel Hill, Sept. 29.
• Sebastian Alejandro, son of Claudia Gándara and Joel Dominguez of Dalton, Sept. 29.
• Avaan Singh, daughter of Jahanbaz Kaur and Japjot Singh Grewal of Dalton, Sept. 30.
• Freya DeShae, daughter of Andrea Fariss of Chatsworth, Oct. 1.
• Messiah Rayshaun, son of Shaunesha and Jasmond Lester of Dalton, Oct. 1.
• Addilyn James, daughter of Blake Webb and Mickey Payne of Rocky Face, Oct. 2.
• Elijah Malachi, son of Ashley and Isaiah O'Donald of Tunnel Hill, Oct. 2.
• Alina Rose, daughter of Tationa and Joel Mateo of Dalton, Oct. 3.
