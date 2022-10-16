Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Chloe, daughter of Beatriz and Enoc Hernandez of Dalton, Sept. 27.
• Aruna, daughter of Abril Fraire and Manuel De Jesus Martinez Jr. of Dalton, Sept. 27.
• William Bodi, son of Caroline and William Stockins Jr. of Calhoun, Sept. 28.
• Victor Adriel, son of Alexia and Victor Velasquez of Dalton, Sept. 28.
• Alex Isaiah, son of Savannah Bagley and Alex Tranquilino of Chatsworth, Sept. 28.
• Dalisa Mae, daughter of Heather and Miguel Perez of Dalton, Sept. 28.
• Melodie Eloise, daughter of Whitney and Andrew Ashe of Chatsworth, Sept. 28.
• Dalilah Abigail River, daughter of Heather Lashae Templeton of Dalton, Sept. 28.
• Asher Roy James, son of Emma and Jacob McClure of Dalton, Sept. 29.
• Sean Maverick, son of Shania Land and Sean Marshall of Dalton, Sept. 30.
• Vince Xavier, son of Candi and Austin Patton of Ringgold, Sept. 30.
• Julio Adrian Eerasmo, son of Alma De La Torre and Marco Arredondo of Dalton, Sept. 30.
