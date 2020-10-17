Birth announcements for Oct. 17

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Aslyn Blake, daughter of Whitney and Brandon Cawood of Dalton, Sept. 29.
• Axel Jessie, son of Margaret Gutierrez and Raymond Dockery of Tunnel Hill, Sept. 30.
• McKenna Lee, daughter of Shelby and Alec Davis of Dalton, Sept. 30.
• Simon Phillip, son of Monica and Mason Holmes of Sept. 30.
• Ian Scott, son of Samantha Phillips and Tristan Warnack of Crandall, Oct. 1.
• Leilani, daughter of Litzy Lopez and Michael Munoz of Dalton, Oct. 1.
• Greyson Cole, son of Lindsay and Tyson Hammett of Chatsworth, Oct. 1.
• Nolan Grey, son of Jodi and Greg Wrenn of Dalton, Oct. 1.
• Sadie Faye, daughter of Brittany and Chris Aaron of Dalton, Oct. 2.
• Hazel Star Jo-Lynn, daughter of Tiffany Taber and Kristopher Perian of Dalton, Oct. 3.
• Axel Maverick, son of Chassidy Clino and Mathew Cobb of Dalton, Oct. 6.
• Mario Luna, son of Lucila and Mario Luna of Dalton, Oct. 6.
• Kingston Lamar, son of Nikki Caddell and Jorden Ferguson-Anderson of Chatsworth, Oct. 6.
• Adrian, son of Sayda Marleni Diaz Velasquez of Dalton, Oct. 7.
• Charlee-Joan Priscilla, daughter of Kara and Cody Rainey of Chatsworth, Oct. 7.
• Rasim Sam, Tamarah and Tarek Salma of Dalton, Oct. 7.
