Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Natalie Blake, daughter of Haley and Christopher Mays of Dalton, Oct. 3.

• Kinsley Danielle Faye, daughter of Emilie Partian and Daniel McNeese of Resaca, Oct. 3.

• Camila Bautista, daughter of Cristina Bautista of Chatsworth, Oct. 3.

• Armani Alexa, daughter of Alexander Chavez and Alexis Pacheco of Dalton, Oct. 4.

• Jude Levi, son of Nichole and Jamie Franks of Dalton, Oct. 4.

• Cataleya Maria Julieta, daughter of Alicia Espinoza and Charles Kimber of Dalton, Oct. 4.

• Sophia Guadalupe, daughter of Mayra and Donato Gonzalez of Dalton, Oct. 5.

• Dansby James, son of Sarah and Hunter Ballew of Chatsworth, Oct. 5.

• Charles Ransom Vicente, son of Emily and Ransom Worley of Dalton, Oct. 5.

• Gael, son of Maria del Rosario Sias Rios and Ricardo Chavarria of Dalton, Oct. 6.

• Emily Grace, daughter of Kayla and Seth Harrison of Chatsworth, Oct. 6.

• Juniper Magnolia, daughter of Reanna Alexander and Zachary Harper of LaFayette, Oct. 7.

• Connor Lee, son of Brandi and Chase Williams of LaFayette, Oct. 7.

• Weston Bryan, son of Lilly and Keaton Baker of Ringgold, Oct. 7.

• Nathan Levi, son of Tabitha and Nathane Silvers of Chatsworth, Oct. 7.

• Gabriela Katherine, daughter of Rosa and Ivan Perez of Dalton, Oct. 8.

• Annistyn Mae, daughter of Madison Smith of Cohutta, Oct. 9.

