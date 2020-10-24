Birth announcements for Oct. 24

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Maxmavillian Maverik R. Finn, son of Aubrey Gillean and Joe Shelton of Chatsworth, Oct. 8.
• Aria Carmen, daughter of Crystal Hernandez and Ramiro Moreno of Dalton, Oct. 9.
• Nathaniel Deluca, son of Natalie Palacios and Alfredo Mendez-Scalf of Cohutta, Oct. 13.
• Christopher David James, son of Kendra Beal and Caleb Rogers of Cohutta, Oct. 13.
• Weston Micah, son of Kayleigh Pittman of Dalton, Oct. 14.
• Camden Hogan, son of McKensi and Sean Vaughn of Dalton, Oct. 14.
• Valerie Holly-Mae, daughter of Holly and Anthony Castaneda of Chatsworth, Oct. 15.
• Dashiell Eugene, daughter of Emory and Jeremy Moss of Dalton, Oct. 15.
