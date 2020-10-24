Birth announcements for Oct. 24

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Maxmavillian Maverik R. Finn, son of Aubrey Gillean and Joe Shelton of Chatsworth, Oct. 8.

Aria Carmen, daughter of Crystal Hernandez and Ramiro Moreno of Dalton, Oct. 9.

Nathaniel Deluca, son of Natalie Palacios and Alfredo Mendez-Scalf of Cohutta, Oct. 13.

Christopher David James, son of Kendra Beal and Caleb Rogers of Cohutta, Oct. 13.

Weston Micah, son of Kayleigh Pittman of Dalton, Oct. 14.

Camden Hogan, son of McKensi and Sean Vaughn of Dalton, Oct. 14.

Valerie Holly-Mae, daughter of Holly and Anthony Castaneda of Chatsworth, Oct. 15.

Dashiell Eugene, daughter of Emory and Jeremy Moss of Dalton, Oct. 15.

