Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• William Grayson, son of Paisley and William Smoot of Chatsworth, Sept. 14.
• Brooks Creed, son of Kayla and Creed Higdon of Dalton, Sept. 14.
• Easton Lane, son of Faith and Gabriel Langford of Dalton, Sept. 14.
• Brayden Tate, son of Kayla Green of Dalton, Sept. 15.
• Kylie Rose, daughter of Caitlin Lewallen and Johnathan Collier of Dalton, Sept. 15.
• Ricardo, son of Maira Mendez and Ricardo Rosillo of Dalton, Sept. 15.
• Laila Evelynn Grace, daughter of Montana Martin and Justin Priest of Chatsworth, Sept. 15.
• Millie Scott, daughter of Jennifer and Anthony Sides of Tunnel Hill, Sept. 15.
• Eleanor Bryant, daughter of Jennifer and David Berry of Cleveland, Sept. 15.
• Henry Andrew, son of Sarah and Amos Ridley of Tunnel Hill, Sept. 15.
• Adam Michael, son of Amanda and Jason Clayton of Calhoun, Sept. 16.
• Clayton Lee, son of Tosha and Jeremy Witt of Chatsworth, Sept. 16.
• Nairobi Azula, daughter of Gabriela Herrera and Jonathan Delacruz of Chatsworth, Sept. 16.
• Channing Reese, daughter of Katie and Russell Short of Rocky Face, Sept. 16.
• Maxyn Grey, son of Katherine and Rodrick Ellison of Dalton, Sept. 17.
• Alicia Danielle, daughter of Janett Brito and Uriel Fraire of Dalton, Sept. 17.
• Magdalene Liberty, daughter of Christina and Michael Grubbs of Sugar Valley, Sept. 17.
• Josephine Yamile, daughter of Eva and Chris Gladden of Chatsworth, Sept. 18.
• Abigail Yatziri, daughter of Juana Gordillo and Alfonso Pimentel of Dalton, Sept. 18.
• Denaly Noemi, daughter of Adriana Gonzalez and Jose Rodriguez of Chatsworth, Sept. 18.
• Molly Rose, daughter of Ashley Brindle and Hector Vazquez of Dalton, Sept. 18.
• Jade Marie, daughter of Tiffany and Danny Hawkins of Dalton, Sept. 18.
• Loukas Kane, son of Cassi Duncan and Kylor Curtis of Dalton, Sept. 18.
• Brandon, son of Brandon Hernandez Zamora and Gustavo of Dalton, Sept. 18.
• Grayson Dewayne, son of Brittany and Jacob Hampton of LaFayette, Sept. 18.
• Mekael Sebastian, son of Melani Santos of Dalton, Sept. 19.
• Charlie Rae, son of Aliesha and Joseph Davis of Dalton, Sept. 19.
• Huber, son of Maricela Gonzalez and Huber Salgado of Calhoun, Sept. 19.
• Bennett Griggs, son of Jessica and Joey Westmoreland of Dalton, Sept. 21.
• Maximiliano Cruz, son of Michelle and Mario Cruz Trejo of Dalton, Sept. 21.
• Karder Buck, son of Erica and Clinto Newport of Crandall, Sept. 21.
