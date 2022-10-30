Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Liana, daughter of Nicolette Fernandez and Allen Sanchez of Dalton, Oct. 10.
• Mateo, son of Linda and Jose Gonzalez of Rocky Face, Oct. 10.
• Jackson River, son of Abbey and Skyler Grimes of Rocky Face, Oct. 11.
• Noelle, daughter of Sydnie McBrayer and Jaylan High of Dalton, Oct. 11.
• Greyson Boyd, son of Hannah Young and Jeremiah Pitts of Dalton, Oct. 11.
• Benjamin John, son of Kennedy and Joshua Myers of Chatsworth, Oct. 11.
• Gia Jade, daughter of Rosa Kolowitz of Dalton, Oct. 12.
• Bodhi Asher, son of Brianna and Jeremy Johnston of Dalton, Oct. 12.
• Lucia Lizette, daughter of Sara Soto and Eddie Rodriguez of Dalton, Oct. 12.
• James Michael, son of Cassie and Alex Davidson of Dalton, Oct. 12.
• Stassi LaShay, daughter of Bianca and Marcos Miranda of Dalton, Oct. 12.
• Agripina Maria, daughter of Linda and Gilberto Rodriguez of Dalton, Oct. 13.
• Victoria Izabella, daughter of Mirely Morales and Henry Rodriguez of Dalton, Oct. 14.
• Arturo, son of Elaine Moran and Arturo Torres Jr. of Dalton, Oct. 14.
• Alejandra, daughter of Juana and Rafael Arreguin of Dalton, Oct. 14.
• Erica Shae, daughter of Hannah and Dale Logan of Chatsworth, Oct. 14.
• Lia Sara, daughter of Lisa Ronquillo and Jesus Vera of Dalton, Oct. 14.
• Makenzie Mae, daughter of Kaylin Allen and Tyler Harrell of Calhoun, Oct. 14.
• Izaiah Santiago, son of Brissa Alvarado and Joaquin Ramirez of Dalton, Oct. 15.
• Josiah Isai, son of Ashley Canedo and Julian Carrasco of Dalton, Oct. 15.
