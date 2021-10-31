Birth announcements for Oct. 30

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Novaleigh Christine, daughter of Jalhlyn Berry and James Hunter Hixson of Chatsworth, Oct. 1.
• Isaiah, son of Nancy Uribe and Jose Pacheco of Dalton, Oct. 1.
• Nova Aria Marie, daughter of Jasmine Hudson and Hunter Mulkey of Dalton, Oct. 2.
• Evelynn Noel, daughter of Kymberly Ridley and Victor Bunciago of Dalton, Oct. 4.
• Wrenley Jo-Anna, daughter of Megan Pendergrass and Derrick Fowler of Dalton, Oct. 4.
• Noah Scott, son of Alexis Brock and Dillon Ketchem of Dalton, Oct. 4.
• Jordan Ezra, daughter of Katelyn Ensley and Jason Gasca of Dalton, Oct. 5.
• Evelyn Grace, daughter of Sara Painter and Nathan Holt of Chatsworth, Oct. 5.
• Samuel Elijah, son of Perla and Griffin Avila of Dalton, Oct. 5.
• Matthew Lamonte, son of Peyton and Cody Puckett of Calhoun, Oct. 5.
• Abraham Gaspar, son of Yesenia Bernabé Pérez and Gaspar Rámirez Jacinto of Dalton, Oct. 5.
• Everly Alice Mae, daughter of Cassidy and Roy Bailey III of Dalton, Oct. 6.
• Face Wyatt James, son of Anna and Michal Dakota Billingsley of Rocky Face, Oct. 6.
• Willow Mae, daughter of Anna and Michal Dakota Billingsley of Rocky Face, Oct. 6.
• Maci Eulalia, daughter of Elisabeta Sanchez-Soto and Tomas Perez of Chatsworth, Oct. 6.
• Braxton Lane, son of Savannah Winters and Shawn Stanley of Dalton, Oct. 6.
• Ethan, son of Maria Ponce and Rolando Rosillo of Dalton, Oct. 7.
• Isabella Danae, daughter of Melina Ceja Tovar and Christrian Diaz of Dalton, Oct. 7.
• Ryder Dustin, son of Hali Rice and Alex Childs of Chatsworth, Oct. 7.
• Riley Grace, daughter of Malinda and David Jeffery of Dalton, Oct. 7.
• Emma-Jean Allene, daughter of Tori and Travis Ashe of Chatsworth, Oct. 7.
• Bow Wayne, son of Shana Gaddis and Jacob Young of Dalton, Oct. 8.
• Braelynn Jean, daughter of Cassandra Mays and Justin Motley of Chatsworth, Oct. 11.
• Alaska Rae, daughter of Emily Landen and Chase Kelly of Cisco, Oct. 11.
• Emersyn Grace, daugher of Amy Denton and Colby Cook of Rocky Face, Oct. 11.
• Liam Trace, daughter of Miranda Melville and Tanner Whaley of Dalton, Oct. 12.
• Colton Duane, son of Kaleigh and Thomas Evans of Cohutta, Oct. 12.
• Christian Alexander, son of Jessica and Cody Marsh of Chatsworth, Oct. 13.
• Paisley Anna, daughter of Mikayla Everett and Jacob Ledford, Oct. 13.
• Milo Alexander, son of Kristi and Chris Hutchins of Dalton, Oct. 14.
• Eleanor Amelia, daughter of Fátima Ruiz-Reedy and Robert Jamey Reedy of Dalton, Oct. 15.
• Angel Santhiago, son of Vanessa Villa and Miguel Angel Villa Arellano of Tunnel Hill, Oct. 15.
• Adam Colton, son of Kimberly Elrod and Adam Dill of Chatsworth, Oct. 16.
• Ezra Ray, son of Diana Garcia and Jesus Cruz of Tunnel Hill, Oct. 16.
• Adan Orlando, son of Ana Ordonez and Alan Caro of Chatsworth, Oct. 16.
• Kiersten Rayne, daughter of Stormi and Kristopher Sharp of Chatsworth, Oct. 16.
• Austin Drake, son of Destiny Owens and Justin Willis of Cohutta, Oct. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.