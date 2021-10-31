Birth announcements for Oct. 30

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Novaleigh Christine, daughter of Jalhlyn Berry and James Hunter Hixson of Chatsworth, Oct. 1.

Isaiah, son of Nancy Uribe and Jose Pacheco of Dalton, Oct. 1.

Nova Aria Marie, daughter of Jasmine Hudson and Hunter Mulkey of Dalton, Oct. 2.

Evelynn Noel, daughter of Kymberly Ridley and Victor Bunciago of Dalton, Oct. 4.

Wrenley Jo-Anna, daughter of Megan Pendergrass and Derrick Fowler of Dalton, Oct. 4.

Noah Scott, son of Alexis Brock and Dillon Ketchem of Dalton, Oct. 4.

Jordan Ezra, daughter of Katelyn Ensley and Jason Gasca of Dalton, Oct. 5.

Evelyn Grace, daughter of Sara Painter and Nathan Holt of Chatsworth, Oct. 5.

Samuel Elijah, son of Perla and Griffin Avila of Dalton, Oct. 5.

Matthew Lamonte, son of Peyton and Cody Puckett of Calhoun, Oct. 5.

Abraham Gaspar, son of Yesenia Bernabé Pérez and Gaspar Rámirez Jacinto of Dalton, Oct. 5.

Everly Alice Mae, daughter of Cassidy and Roy Bailey III of Dalton, Oct. 6.

Face Wyatt James, son of Anna and Michal Dakota Billingsley of Rocky Face, Oct. 6.

Willow Mae, daughter of Anna and Michal Dakota Billingsley of Rocky Face, Oct. 6.

Maci Eulalia, daughter of Elisabeta Sanchez-Soto and Tomas Perez of Chatsworth, Oct. 6.

Braxton Lane, son of Savannah Winters and Shawn Stanley of Dalton, Oct. 6.

Ethan, son of Maria Ponce and Rolando Rosillo of Dalton, Oct. 7.

Isabella Danae, daughter of Melina Ceja Tovar and Christrian Diaz of Dalton, Oct. 7.

Ryder Dustin, son of Hali Rice and Alex Childs of Chatsworth, Oct. 7.

Riley Grace, daughter of Malinda and David Jeffery of Dalton, Oct. 7.

Emma-Jean Allene, daughter of Tori and Travis Ashe of Chatsworth, Oct. 7.

Bow Wayne, son of Shana Gaddis and Jacob Young of Dalton, Oct. 8.

Braelynn Jean, daughter of Cassandra Mays and Justin Motley of Chatsworth, Oct. 11.

Alaska Rae, daughter of Emily Landen and Chase Kelly of Cisco, Oct. 11.

Emersyn Grace, daugher of Amy Denton and Colby Cook of Rocky Face, Oct. 11.

Liam Trace, daughter of Miranda Melville and Tanner Whaley of Dalton, Oct. 12.

Colton Duane, son of Kaleigh and Thomas Evans of Cohutta, Oct. 12.

Christian Alexander, son of Jessica and Cody Marsh of Chatsworth, Oct. 13.

Paisley Anna, daughter of Mikayla Everett and Jacob Ledford, Oct. 13.

Milo Alexander, son of Kristi and Chris Hutchins of Dalton, Oct. 14.

Eleanor Amelia, daughter of Fátima Ruiz-Reedy and Robert Jamey Reedy of Dalton, Oct. 15.

Angel Santhiago, son of Vanessa Villa and Miguel Angel Villa Arellano of Tunnel Hill, Oct. 15.

Adam Colton, son of Kimberly Elrod and Adam Dill of Chatsworth, Oct. 16.

Ezra Ray, son of Diana Garcia and Jesus Cruz of Tunnel Hill, Oct. 16.

Adan Orlando, son of Ana Ordonez and Alan Caro of Chatsworth, Oct. 16.

Kiersten Rayne, daughter of Stormi and Kristopher Sharp of Chatsworth, Oct. 16.

Austin Drake, son of Destiny Owens and Justin Willis of Cohutta, Oct. 17.

