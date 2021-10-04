Birth announcements for Oct. 4

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Azael, son of Carina Aleman and Juan Fraire of Dalton, Sept. 20.
• Holden Michael, son of Karin and Shawn McGill of Dalton, Sept. 21.
• Annalise Nova, daughter of Emma and Jacob McClure of Dalton, Sept. 21.
• Maleki Bjorn, son of Felicia and Brent Tigner of Dalton, Sept. 21.
• Gerardo Natanel, son of Guadalupe and Estep Ramirez of Chatsworth, Sept. 21.
• Adrian, son of Patricia and Hector Garcia of Calhoun, Sept. 22.
• Jamoni Rio, son of Lorena Ochoa-Ceja of Dalton, Sept. 22.
• Alianna Maria, daughter of Lilana Montoya and Tony Gutierrez of Dalton, Sept. 22.
• Jett Eli, son of Lacey Harrell and Joshua Daniel of Calhoun, Sept. 23.
• Aurora Fenix, daughter of Casandra Delong and Anthony Cox of Chatsworth, Sept. 23.
• Leignalee Star, daughter of Tiffany Breeden of Chatsworth, Sept. 23.
• Novalee Dianne, daughter of Heather Cline and Cameron Maynard of Dalton, Sept. 23.
• Jolie Liliane, daughter of Jamie Calhoun of Dalton, Sept. 23.
• Ellie Iliana, daughter of Leslie Reyes and Leonel Villegas of Dalton, Sept. 24.
• Alina Rose, daughter of Evelyn Valdez and Jose Galvan of Dalton, Sept. 24.
• Rhett Allen, son of Sahara and Robert Dye of Dalton, Sept. 24.
• Luca Owen, son of Makenda Wilbanks and William Mills of Dalton, Sept. 25.
