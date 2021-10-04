Birth announcements for Oct. 4

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Azael, son of Carina Aleman and Juan Fraire of Dalton, Sept. 20.

Holden Michael, son of Karin and Shawn McGill of Dalton, Sept. 21.

Annalise Nova, daughter of Emma and Jacob McClure of Dalton, Sept. 21.

Maleki Bjorn, son of Felicia and Brent Tigner of Dalton, Sept. 21.

Gerardo Natanel, son of Guadalupe and Estep Ramirez of Chatsworth, Sept. 21.

Adrian, son of Patricia and Hector Garcia of Calhoun, Sept. 22.

Jamoni Rio, son of Lorena Ochoa-Ceja of Dalton, Sept. 22.

Alianna Maria, daughter of Lilana Montoya and Tony Gutierrez of Dalton, Sept. 22.

Jett Eli, son of Lacey Harrell and Joshua Daniel of Calhoun, Sept. 23.

Aurora Fenix, daughter of Casandra Delong and Anthony Cox of Chatsworth, Sept. 23.

Leignalee Star, daughter of Tiffany Breeden of Chatsworth, Sept. 23.

Novalee Dianne, daughter of Heather Cline and Cameron Maynard of Dalton, Sept. 23.

Jolie Liliane, daughter of Jamie Calhoun of Dalton, Sept. 23.

Ellie Iliana, daughter of Leslie Reyes and Leonel Villegas of Dalton, Sept. 24.

Alina Rose, daughter of Evelyn Valdez and Jose Galvan of Dalton, Sept. 24.

Rhett Allen, son of Sahara and Robert Dye of Dalton, Sept. 24.

Luca Owen, son of Makenda Wilbanks and William Mills of Dalton, Sept. 25.

