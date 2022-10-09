Birth announcements

Metro image

 Metro image

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Wren River, daughter of Leslie Callies and Kyle Jones of Chatsworth, Sept. 17.

• Lucia Morales Trejo, daughter of Juana and Luis Morales Perez of Dalton, Sept. 19.

• Catalina Marie, daughter of Ashley and Heriberto Hernandez of Dalton, Sept. 20.

• Archer Stephen, son of Cheyenne and Tyler Thompson of LaFayette, Sept. 21.

• Piper Sage, daughter of Daylin and Tyler Ridley of Rocky Face, Sept. 21.

• Xander Allen, son of Brittany and Corey Moore of Cohutta, Sept. 22.

• Asher Johnathan, son of Madison Haygood and Evan Zaring of Calhoun, Sept. 22.

• Jaxson Wayne, son of Audry and Blake Tarkington of Sugar Valley, Sept. 23.

• Liam Jacob, son of Ana Ramirez and Otoniel Pineda of Dalton, Sept. 23.

• Benny Brook, daughter of Brittany Dale and Benjamin Holmes of Tunnel Hill, Sept. 23.

• Leo Manuel, son of Amber Phillips and Daniel Canales of Tunnel Hill, Sept. 24.

• Kamryn Marie, daughter of Katey and Blane Pickens of Rocky Face, Sept. 24.

• Arel, son of Julissa Pimentel and Aykut Demirhat of Dalton, Sept. 25.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video