Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Wren River, daughter of Leslie Callies and Kyle Jones of Chatsworth, Sept. 17.
• Lucia Morales Trejo, daughter of Juana and Luis Morales Perez of Dalton, Sept. 19.
• Catalina Marie, daughter of Ashley and Heriberto Hernandez of Dalton, Sept. 20.
• Archer Stephen, son of Cheyenne and Tyler Thompson of LaFayette, Sept. 21.
• Piper Sage, daughter of Daylin and Tyler Ridley of Rocky Face, Sept. 21.
• Xander Allen, son of Brittany and Corey Moore of Cohutta, Sept. 22.
• Asher Johnathan, son of Madison Haygood and Evan Zaring of Calhoun, Sept. 22.
• Jaxson Wayne, son of Audry and Blake Tarkington of Sugar Valley, Sept. 23.
• Liam Jacob, son of Ana Ramirez and Otoniel Pineda of Dalton, Sept. 23.
• Benny Brook, daughter of Brittany Dale and Benjamin Holmes of Tunnel Hill, Sept. 23.
• Leo Manuel, son of Amber Phillips and Daniel Canales of Tunnel Hill, Sept. 24.
• Kamryn Marie, daughter of Katey and Blane Pickens of Rocky Face, Sept. 24.
• Arel, son of Julissa Pimentel and Aykut Demirhat of Dalton, Sept. 25.
