Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Finley Elizabeth, daughter of Savannah Roach and Casey Prigmore of Rocky Face, Aug. 21.
• Samuel Andrei, son of Veronica and Daniel Gagliardi of Dalton, Aug. 22.
• Valerie, daughter of Daniela Avila and Ulysses Garcia of Dalton, Aug. 22.
• Arlo James, son of Carley Ledford and Lornan Craig of Dalton, Aug. 22.
• Chloe Natasha, daughter of Martha and Christopher Henson of Dalton, Aug. 22.
• Harrison James, son of Ashley and Dustin Anderson of Chatsworth, Aug. 23.
• Baylor Grey, daughter of Yuriah and Casey Hammontree of Dalton, Aug. 23.
• Madelyn Jo, daughter of Kailyn Davidson and John Baggett of Cohutta, Aug. 24.
• Eliana, daughter of Ariana and Oscar Patino of Chatsworth, Aug. 24.
• Quinton Wylder, son of Jacie Gregory and Garrett Bivens of Dalton, Aug. 25.
• Lukas Oliver, son of Destaney and Devin Long of Cisco, Aug. 25.
• Camila Elyssa, daughter of Raquel and Jonathan Torres of Calhoun, Aug. 25.
• Malakhai Alexander, son of Taylor and Alexander Moore of Chatsworth, Aug. 25.
• Violet Fae, daughter of Macaila and Daokta Maddox of Tunnel Hill, Aug. 25.
• Justin Christopher, son of Oralia and Roderico Vasquez Reynoso of Dalton, Aug. 25.
• Morgan Rein, daughter of Brittany Smith and Andrew Ingle of Chatsworth, Aug. 26.
• Anaya Storm, daughter of Elana and Eric Duncanson of Dalton, Aug. 26.
