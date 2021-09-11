Birth announcements for Sept. 11

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Evan Isaías, son of Nancy Hernandez Monasterio and Jose Salazar of Dalton, Aug. 16.

Juan Carlos, son of Cresenciana Cornejo and Juan Carlos Tapia Cervantes of Dalton, Aug. 17.

Aziel Rafael, son of Blanca Gonzalez and Axel Perdomo of Dalton, Aug. 17.

Emory Rose, daughter of Kaylee Davis and Austin Sheffield of Chatsworth, Aug. 17.

Wynter Starr, daughter of Kim Huynh and Jacob Biggerstaff of Dalton, Aug. 18.

Hendrix LeBron, son of Chelsea and David Chambers of Rocky Face, Aug. 18.

James Zamir, son of Daisy Adame and Amando Cruz of Dalton, Aug. 18.

Avett Lyle, son of Melissa and Jordan Brown of Dalton, Aug. 19.

Nora Nancy, daughter of Kaylee and Jonas Hope of Dalton, Aug. 19.

Adelynne, daughter of Emily Pacheco Torres and Cesar Torres of Dalton, Aug. 19.

Kennedy Jordan, daughter of Jamie Milen and Jordan Lopez of Chatsworth, Aug. 19.

Jakari King, son of Kenyatta Burse and James Miles of Dalton, Aug. 19.

Harlow Jean Bernice, daughter of Kaitlynn and Nathan Herriman Jr. of Tunnel Hill, Aug. 20.

Aurora Trinity, daughter of Maranda and Mario Smith of Resaca, Aug. 20.

Violet Claire, daughter of Allison and Benjamin Reed of Rocky Face, Aug. 21.

Alan Anibal, son of Jennifer and Alex Matute of Dalton, Aug. 23.

Oakley Mae, daughter of Tiffany Tompson and Jordan Parker of Dalton, Aug. 24.

Aziah Drew, son of Maryluz Acevedo and Andrew Molina of Dalton, Aug. 24.

Thiago, son of Stephanie Davalos and Edgar Hernandez of Dalton, Aug. 24.

Asa Ransom, son of Sara and Brandon Pitts of Chatsworth, Aug. 24.

Charlie Ryan, daughter of Hannah and Jonathon Wilson of Dalton, Aug. 24.

Bnova Lee, daughter of Charlie Patterson and Jordan Carter of Dalton, Aug. 24.

Brynlee Shay, daughter of Skyler Heyworth and Joseph Ellison of Cohutta, Aug. 24.

Chloe Grace, daughter of Haley and James Pack of Cohutta, Aug. 26.

Evelyn, daughter of Mayra Ocampo and Henry Torres of Dalton, Aug. 26.

Liana Yvette, daughter of Daniela Pina and Cesar Garcia of Chatsworth, Aug. 26.

Willow Skyee, daughter of Natalie Baker and Isaiah Sanderson of Rocky Face, Aug. 27.

Julien King LeRoy, son of Katelyn Ash and Ja'Quay Flowers of Dalton, Aug. 28.

Landon James, son of Corrine and Joe Roberson of Dalton, Aug. 28.

