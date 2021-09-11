Birth announcements for Sept. 11

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Evan Isaías, son of Nancy Hernandez Monasterio and Jose Salazar of Dalton, Aug. 16.
• Juan Carlos, son of Cresenciana Cornejo and Juan Carlos Tapia Cervantes of Dalton, Aug. 17.
• Aziel Rafael, son of Blanca Gonzalez and Axel Perdomo of Dalton, Aug. 17.
• Emory Rose, daughter of Kaylee Davis and Austin Sheffield of Chatsworth, Aug. 17.
• Wynter Starr, daughter of Kim Huynh and Jacob Biggerstaff of Dalton, Aug. 18.
• Hendrix LeBron, son of Chelsea and David Chambers of Rocky Face, Aug. 18.
• James Zamir, son of Daisy Adame and Amando Cruz of Dalton, Aug. 18.
• Avett Lyle, son of Melissa and Jordan Brown of Dalton, Aug. 19.
• Nora Nancy, daughter of Kaylee and Jonas Hope of Dalton, Aug. 19.
• Adelynne, daughter of Emily Pacheco Torres and Cesar Torres of Dalton, Aug. 19.
• Kennedy Jordan, daughter of Jamie Milen and Jordan Lopez of Chatsworth, Aug. 19.
• Jakari King, son of Kenyatta Burse and James Miles of Dalton, Aug. 19.
• Harlow Jean Bernice, daughter of Kaitlynn and Nathan Herriman Jr. of Tunnel Hill, Aug. 20.
• Aurora Trinity, daughter of Maranda and Mario Smith of Resaca, Aug. 20.
• Violet Claire, daughter of Allison and Benjamin Reed of Rocky Face, Aug. 21.
• Alan Anibal, son of Jennifer and Alex Matute of Dalton, Aug. 23.
• Oakley Mae, daughter of Tiffany Tompson and Jordan Parker of Dalton, Aug. 24.
• Aziah Drew, son of Maryluz Acevedo and Andrew Molina of Dalton, Aug. 24.
• Thiago, son of Stephanie Davalos and Edgar Hernandez of Dalton, Aug. 24.
• Asa Ransom, son of Sara and Brandon Pitts of Chatsworth, Aug. 24.
• Charlie Ryan, daughter of Hannah and Jonathon Wilson of Dalton, Aug. 24.
• Bnova Lee, daughter of Charlie Patterson and Jordan Carter of Dalton, Aug. 24.
• Brynlee Shay, daughter of Skyler Heyworth and Joseph Ellison of Cohutta, Aug. 24.
• Chloe Grace, daughter of Haley and James Pack of Cohutta, Aug. 26.
• Evelyn, daughter of Mayra Ocampo and Henry Torres of Dalton, Aug. 26.
• Liana Yvette, daughter of Daniela Pina and Cesar Garcia of Chatsworth, Aug. 26.
• Willow Skyee, daughter of Natalie Baker and Isaiah Sanderson of Rocky Face, Aug. 27.
• Julien King LeRoy, son of Katelyn Ash and Ja'Quay Flowers of Dalton, Aug. 28.
• Landon James, son of Corrine and Joe Roberson of Dalton, Aug. 28.
